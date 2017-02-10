Daily List: Sending A Valentine’s Bouquet? The Interesting Meanings Behind 3 of our Favorite Flowers

With Valentine’s Day coming up next week, expect a run on roses – but if you want to convey a message other than love, think outside the vase! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne found the interesting meanings behind three other beautiful flowers!

Yoga and Beer

A yoga class is being offered at a local brewery! Deuce Mason is going to at one of Sacramento’s newest hot spots, Big Stump Brewing Company, to see how yoga and beer can go together!

http://Balancedandblessed.Com

First class this February 12th from 11-12pm

Beer yoga every other Sunday 11am-12pm – make it Sunday Funday! $15 bring cash!

Jewelry Made By People With Autism

It’s the Valentine’s Day gift with a bigger meaning. Fly Brave Jewelry is handmade by individuals with autism. The non-profit gives those with special needs a way to make a living and let them know they are not alone.

Fly Brave

916-968-5691

http://www.flybrave.org/

Gym’s Fundraising Event

Get ready for “real change!” This weekend a local gym is hosting a fundraising event to benefit Saint John’s programs. Saint John’s provides shelter for women and children. Midtown Strength and Conditioning will bring together artist and vendors to raise money and awareness.

http://midtownstrength.com/

Teen’s Hang Out Place

Local teens have a new fun place to hang out! We’re live at the Silver Orange in East Sac!

The Silver Orange

922 57th Street

Sacramento, CA 95819

(916) 228-4169

Tues-Thurs

2:00pm – 10:00pm

(last entry 8:30pm)

Fri-Sat

2:00pm-11:00pm

(last entry 9:00pm)

Stockton Gospelfest

UOP in Stockton is hosting a gospel music festival this weekend. We’ll preview with a poet performing in the studio.

UOP Celebrates Black History Month

On & Off Campus

Events Through February 26

(209) 946-7707

http://www.go.pacific.edu/blackhistory

http://Calledtomovectm.org

http://Facebook.com/calledtomove

http://Instagram.com/calledtomovectm

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY-fRZIV81BKcCypr4j00OQ

Chinese Film Festival

To celebrate the Chinese Lantern Festival and mark the opening of the Chinese Film Festival, the Jiangsu Arts Troupe is here to perform. They’re performing at Hiram Johnson tonight but before that, they are giving us a sneak peek and telling us more about the show tonight.

Top Chinese Artists

7:30PM Tonight

Hiram Johnson Theater

6879 14th Ave in Sacramento

Spa Date

It’s time for you and your loved one to relax! This morning we’re in the sauna talking about a great way to spend the day with your sweetheart. We’ll also be showing off some great valentine’s baskets that are perfect for anyone.

Salt Heavenly Spa

3325 Folsom Blvd.

http://www.heavenlysaltspa.com

The Good Scoop Valentine

Checking back in on The Good Scoop in Davis, getting ready to celebrate a successful first year in business. This morning, we’re checking out their latest flavors for the lovers’ holiday.

Mon-Fri 2-10pm

Sat-Sun 12-10pm

530-746-2434.

http://thegoodscoopdavis.com

Twitter, Facebook page, Instagram: @goodscoopdavis

Wine & Chocolate

We’re putting on the ritz for the 20th annual Lodi Wine & Chocolate Weekend and we want you to dress up and go ALL out. Sip handcrafted Lodi wines and sample delicious chocolate treats as you travel between 50 local speakeasies a.k.a. wineries (don’t forget the secret knock!). Win big by discovering the “Golden Ticket” in your complimentary chocolate treat or by getting dolled up and winning this year’s costume contest!

One ticket is valid for both Saturday and Sunday, February 11 & 12, 2017.

Advance: $55 per person

Day(s) of the event: $65 per person

Designated Driver: No charge. No ticket required. Must be 21 and over. Must be prepared to show ID to obtain a wristband.

How to Become a Blackjack Dealer

In our on-going series of “How To Become… “, we take you to Thunder Valley where we teach you “How To Become a Blackjack Dealer”. Tina and Courtney think they are ready for the tables! Did you know Thunder Valley has a school that people can attend to become actual employees at the card tables there?

https://thundervalleyresort.com/home

Dudeoir

Have plans tonight?! Cancel them! You’re going to want to be at one of the hottest Valentine’s events in town! Poor Red’s is spreading the love with their Valentine’s Dudeoir Event tonight! Best costume, “Sexiest Cupid” and “Ugliest Cupid” wins cash prizes!

Poor Red’s Dudeoir Contest

February 10th 6 p.m. – close

6221 Pleasant Valley Road, El Dorado

http://PoorReds.com

http://Instagram.com/PoorReds

Twitter: @PoorReds

Facebook.com Search: Poor Reds

Sunnie Sings

Fabulous vocal coach/musician/singer/songwriter Sunnie Williams joins us in the studio. She is seriously amazing!

http://www.sunniewilliamsmusic.com/music

Fill The Boot For Burns

Sunrise Mall Intersection

Sunrise At Greenback

Citrus Heights

Today – Sunday

http://www.ffburn.org

Manly Minute: 5 Mistakes Before Jogging

If you’re new to running, it’s vital to prep your body correctly before heading out the door. And in the long term, warming up right will also help ensure your success as a runner. But how do you get your body primed properly? In my experience as a coach and as a runner, here are the top five things to avoid doing before your workout.

