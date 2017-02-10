Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting On Del Paso Boulevard

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A parolee wanted in connection with a recent shooting was shot after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an officer.

The scene is along the 2900 block of Del Paso Boulevard.

Around 2 p.m. the Post Community Supervision Release Team and the North Gang Enforcement Team were conducting surveillance on the man, a parolee, who was wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month.

As the suspect was leaving the residence, officers approached the suspect who pulled out a gun and allegedly fired at an officer. The officer, a K9 unit, returned fire, hitting the suspect multiple times, according to Sacramento Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Bryce Heinlein.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Hagginwood and Northwood elementary schools were placed on lockdown due to the police presence in the area.

Twin Rivers police since announced parents can pick up their students at Hagginwood Elementary through the Palo Verde and Marysville Entrance to the school. Students are only being released by grade level to those on the emergency contact list, according to a statement from Twin Rivers Police Department.

Del Paso Boulevard from Taft to Palo Verde is closed, say police. People are being urged to avoid the area.