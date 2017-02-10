Person Struck And Killed On Highway 50, Causing Chain Reaction Crash

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A person was struck and killed after running across Highway 50 and being struck by a car Friday morning.

The incident happened a little after 5 a.m. near Zinfandel Drive.

California Highway Patrol says the person was struck and killed on the eastbound side of the freeway. It is unclear why the person was running across the freeway.

The crash caused a chain-reaction pile-up involving at least five cars. The freeway was blocked for a time, but all lanes have since been reopened.

No other significant injuries as a result of the crashes have been reported.

Authorities have not identified the person struck and killed.