We’re into the second month of the year – how are your New Year’s resolutions holding up? If you find your resolve waning, on the Daily List this morning, we’ve found a couple of gift boxes that’ll help prop you up!

Coffee With Coach

Soccer season is back tomorrow! Sac Republic host’s the Red Bulls of NY tomorrow night at Bonney Field! We are having coffee with the coach ahead of the first match!!

Sacramento Republic FC v NY Red Bulls – Preseason Friendly

Fri 2/10 @ 7:30pm

Bonney Field, Sacramento

http://www.sacrepublicfc.com

Step Aerobics

Courtney became a certified group exercise instructor in 1993 and taught classes throughout college. The producers want to know if she’s still got it. We’re going to find out today with some step aerobics!

Got Muscle Health Club

8280 Folsom blvd.

Sacramento, calif 95826

916-381-1221

Bus Ridealong

The San Juan Unified School District is joining forces with two others, Elk Grove and Rocklin, to host a bus driver job fair this Saturday to help meet ongoing hiring needs throughout the region. Mel is going for a ridealong with one of the drivers to find out what it takes to do the job. The ridealong goes through a real bus route with at least 11 stops full of kids.

Bus Driver Job Fair

Saturday, Feb. 11 with sessions at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Rocklin High School (5301 Victory Lane in Rocklin

Food Festival

The Sacramento Food Film Festival is in April and tickets go on sale tomorrow. The festival features award-winning short films and documentaries, as well as food by the areas best chefs. Chef Patricio is here with Nixtaco and the food literacy center with more on what is going to be different this year.

Sacramento Food Film Festival

April 1-8, 2017

Tickets on sale Friday, February 10

http://foodliteracycenter.org

Burlesque Art Mix

Live music/Drinks and Art…It’s time to get your Mardi Gras groove started!! The Crocker Art Museum is getting Sacramento into the Mardi Gras spirit early this month, with a party for adults 21+ called ArtMix.

@crockerart

@rivercitykaren

Facebook: Crocker Art Museum

Quoya Dance Workshop

Local yoga/Qoya instuctor Kaci Florez is exposing more people to the sacred movement tradition of Qoya through an upcoming workshop incorporating the dance and water. She will be with a group of women, demonstrating and explaining Quoya along with talking about her new endeavor as an “Embodiment Doula”.

Healing Waters – A Ritual of Reverence

February 12

2:00-6:00pm

ASHA Yoga Studio and ASHA Urban Bathhouse

2421 27th Street

Sacramento, CA 95818

http://www.kaciflorez.com

Pizza

Pizza lovers rejoice! Today is the day for you! It’s National Pizza Day and what better way to celebrate than to head to Blaze Pizza?

Blaze Pizza

10325 Fairway Drive, Roseville

916-773-1171

http://www.blazepizza.com

Life is Beautiful

Maren Conrad Studio

201 14th Street

Sacramento, CA

February 11, 2017

6PM – 9PM

http://marenconrad.com

Manly Minute: Dating A Younger Woman

The phenomenon of men dating younger women is depicted everywhere in pop culture. Hollywood movies frequently cast much older male actors to star alongside young actresses, and the same actors are often snapped by paparazzi dating much younger women in real life. However, it’s worth taking a second look at whether this phenomenon should continue to be taken for granted. There are certain difficulties that accompany every relationship with a large age gap, but in the case of men dating younger women, there’s also a tricky power dynamic that needs to be considered. So, if you’re thinking about dating a younger woman, here are five things you should bear in mind before doing so.

