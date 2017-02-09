Man Suspected Of Groping Teens In Modesto Arrested In Sting

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a man suspected of groping several teenage girls in Modesto.

The incidents have been under investigation since late January. Modesto police say a 15-year-old girl reported she was walking to the school bus stop near Crowslanding Road and Butte Avenue when a man riding a bicycle went up and grabbed her behind.

She managed to take out her phone and take a picture as he rode away, but he covered his face.

As detectives soon discovered, at least seven girls reported being groped by a suspect as they walked to school recently.

A sting was then set up Thursday morning to catch the suspect. Using an undercover deputy posing as a student walking to school, a man on a bicycle soon rode up to her near Butte and Glenn avenues and grabbed her behind.

Deputies soon swarmed the scene and arrested the man. He’s been identified as 34-year-old Modesto resident Richard Garcia.

Garcia was booked at Stanislaus County Jail and is facing charges of sexual battery.