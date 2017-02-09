Leonardo Da Vinci School Student Dies After Having Breathing Problems In PE

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A student at Leonardo Da Vinci K-8 School died after having breathing issues during PE class on Wednesday, school officials say.

In a letter to parents, Principal Devon Davis revealed eighth grader Mai See Lee had passed away.

Mai See reportedly had difficulty breathing during PE and was rushed to the hospital. Could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Doctors later revealed that Mai See’s death appears to be a heart event, Davis said.

“[Mai See] had close connections with her teachers and peers,” Davis wrote in the letter. “She excelled in creative arts, coloring and design. Mai See enjoyed being outdoors, art, clothing design, and she collected Hello Kitty.”

Davis said Mai See, who was in the school’s Special Day Class program for the past two years, had no known health concerns.

The school’s ceramic mural for this year will be dedicated to Mai See, Davis said.

“Her interests, loving personality, and gifts will be captured in a permanent exhibit,” according to Davis.

A YouCaring.com account has also been set up for Mai See’s family.