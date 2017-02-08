West Sacramento Resident, 24, Identified As Man Killed By Wrong-Way Driver

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have identified one of the two drivers killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 late Tuesday night.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s office, 24-year-old Fernando Bravo Maya was the man killed in the crash. He was a resident of West Sacramento

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 east of Northgate Boulevard.

Double fatal on I80. Wrong way driver to blame. We here. Eastbound lanes shutdown near Norwood @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/8FPC3LXZ5J — JENN MCGRAW CBS13 (@NewsMcGraw) February 8, 2017

California Highway Patrol says a woman was driving the wrong way on the freeway near Raley Boulevard and sideswiped a car. After continuing westbound, she collided with Maya’s car.

Both drivers suffered fatal injuries in the crash. No passengers were in either car.

The woman has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 47-year-old Katherine Marie Malek.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by Bravo’s family for funeral expenses.