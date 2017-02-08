Missing Sacramento Man Considered ‘At-Risk’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Have you seen this man? Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 73-year-old Sacramento resident who went missing and is considered at-risk.

Nemani Nawaqaleva was last seen leaving his home in the 9300 block of Folsom Boulevard around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Tony Turnbull.

Nawaqaleva is being called at-risk because he has a medical condition that causes him to become easily disoriented.

He is described as a Fijian male with short gray hair and brown eyes. He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and was last seen a wearing a gray and maroon hooded jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone who knows of Nawaqaleva’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.