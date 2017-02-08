Man Who Targeted Woman Convicted Of Sexual Assault, Kidnapping Charges

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A dangerous criminal convicted on charges including sexual assault, kidnapping, and carjacking in 2015 is facing life behind bars.

Jerry West Jr. was convicted by a jury of two counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of assault with intent to commit forcible oral copulation, attempted forcible copulation, two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, kidnapping for purposes of robbery and oral copulation, four counts of robbery and carjacking, a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson announced Wednesday.

Charges stem from three separate incidents where West robbed women, groped them and demanded oral sex. He was finally caught when police tracked a phone he stole from a victim at Southside Park. He was then linked to DNA evidence in the previous assaults.

West, who has two prior strikes for carjacking, faces a maximum sentence of 330 years to life in prison.

Sentencing will happen on April 7, 2017.