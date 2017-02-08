Authorities Arrest Tattoo-Covered Sex Offender In Washington, D.C. After Search

Officials caught a tattoo-covered convicted sex offender who was recently released from a Virginia prison after failing failed to show up at a transitional center in Texas.

Stager was arrested in Washington, D.C. near a Metro station Wednesday afternoon, reports the Washington Post.

The U.S. Marshals were searching for a Matthew Ezekiel Stager, a convicted sex offender who hasn’t checked into a transitional center after being released from a Virginia prison. He was last seen on February 2 after being released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Virginia, according to WJZ-TV.

He was ordered to report to the Austin Transitional Center in Texas, but didn’t arrive. Authorities say the convicted sex offender has a history of drug abuse and mental health concerns.