Daily List: 3 Reasons to Compliment Your Spouse
They say it’s the little things that keep couples happy – but kids, money, and health can sometimes get in the way of that coupledom. A well-timed compliment can go a long way to making your spouse feel good – and a little engineering can maximize its effect. On the Daily List, three reasons – and how – to compliment your spouse!
Your First Race
The first month of the New Year is over tomorrow and if your plan was to get in shape or run your first race, there’s still time to get motivated. Cambi is at Fleet Feet Sports where they are showing us they are more than just shoes. Everything you need to run your first race is under one roof.
2311 J St Sacramento
(916) 442-3338
http://www.fleetfeetsacramento.com
Mile Wine
Mile Wine on the Miracle Mile in Stockton is known for their exceptional wine, small bites, craft beer and their industrial chic style atmosphere. However, they are also known for their displays of local artist work. Each month they display a different local artist! This month’s artist display is up and ready to be admired (or even possibly purchased if you so please) Nha is checking it out!
2113 Pacific Ave
Stockton, CA 95204
Featured artist: https://www.instagram.com/ben.orloff/
http://www.milewinecompany.com
Mop Pop Candles
A woman and her kids have started up their own candle business and are doing well. We’ll meet the family and take a look at their 100% organic products.
530.613.9313
http://www.findyourfirecandles.com
Dinger Grams
Send your special someone a Dinger Gram.
ondeckshoponline.com
(916) 376-4796
Basket Sitters
The fill the boot for burns media challenge is in two days. The basket sitters and the new executive director will be in the studio to get us and the viewers pumped up!
Fill the Boot for Burns
Sunrise Mall intersection
Sunrise at Greenback
Citrus Heights
Today – Sunday
Firefighter burn institute
http://www.Ffburn.org
Galentine’s Day
It’s hard enough to find time to hang out with our girlfriends, so this Valentine’s day if you’re single or just want to do something different, why not celebrate Galentine’s Day instead? We are with Shop Compliment with some Galentine’s day ideas.
http://www.shopcompliment.com
Digital Questions
Digital car insurance company The Zebra spent a month ridesharing in order to compare Uber and Lyft. What they found might surprise you.
Should you Uber or Lyft your next ride? And, can you really train your brain? In recent years, there’s been a wave of apps, games and brain activity tracking modules that claim to improve cognitive function. Yet critics call is “pseudoscience.” Can you really improve your focus or memory with a game?
Nerds On Call
4315 Marconi Ave., Sacramento
800.919.NERD
https://callnerds.com
Navigating Love
Rejuvenate your relationship! Today we kick off a four-week look at “Navigating Love in the New Year” in this month of love — today, how to put the spark back in, whether you’ve been married for 5 years, or 55!
Cynthia Bazin
(702) 810-2621
https://smartchic.me/
Trifecta
Trifecta is the nation’s largest all-organic meal delivery service and they are based right here in West Sac. Farmers are from here in the Central Valley and the kitchen and shipping facility is in Los Angeles. We are checking out their facility and seeing what meals you can order.
Nation’s largest ‘All-Organic’ meal delivery service
Paleo, Vegan, Clean, Vegetarian meals
(530) 760-7943
http://www.trifectanutrition.com
Pawn Shop Insider: Slot Machines
Our Pawn Shop Insider has a slot machine expert. We’ll get the lowdown on how much the machines are worth and why you should start collecting them.
California Loan & Jewelry
916 J St
Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 446-6175
http://www.calloan916.com/
Bolthouse Farms
There is a new yogurt-based spread that Bolthouse Farms just launched that is way healthier than mayonnaise. It’s made without eggs and former SF Chronicle food editor Amanda Gold is joining us in the studio with 3 different recipes you can use the spread for.
http://www.bolthousefarmsmaio.com
Manly Minute: 5 Reasons For a Steam or Sauna
Sauna bathing might help you break out of the winter doldrums. “Some small studies have shown improvement in some symptoms of depression with sauna use, including hunger, pain, and ability to relax,” says Sagar Shah, M.D., a clinical instructor in the department of family and community medicine at the University of Wisconsin. See what other benefits a sauna offers.
Harry Connick Jr.
“Harry”
Weekdays: 3 PM
