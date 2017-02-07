Daily List: 3 Reasons to Compliment Your Spouse

They say it’s the little things that keep couples happy – but kids, money, and health can sometimes get in the way of that coupledom. A well-timed compliment can go a long way to making your spouse feel good – and a little engineering can maximize its effect. On the Daily List, three reasons – and how – to compliment your spouse!

Your First Race

The first month of the New Year is over tomorrow and if your plan was to get in shape or run your first race, there’s still time to get motivated. Cambi is at Fleet Feet Sports where they are showing us they are more than just shoes. Everything you need to run your first race is under one roof.

Fleet Feet Sports Sacramento

2311 J St Sacramento

(916) 442-3338

http://www.fleetfeetsacramento.com

Mile Wine

Mile Wine on the Miracle Mile in Stockton is known for their exceptional wine, small bites, craft beer and their industrial chic style atmosphere. However, they are also known for their displays of local artist work. Each month they display a different local artist! This month’s artist display is up and ready to be admired (or even possibly purchased if you so please) Nha is checking it out!

Mile Wine

2113 Pacific Ave

Stockton, CA 95204

Featured artist: https://www.instagram.com/ben.orloff/

http://www.milewinecompany.com

Mop Pop Candles

A woman and her kids have started up their own candle business and are doing well. We’ll meet the family and take a look at their 100% organic products.

Find Your Fire Candles

530.613.9313

http://www.findyourfirecandles.com

Dinger Grams

Send your special someone a Dinger Gram.

Dinger Grams available now!

ondeckshoponline.com

(916) 376-4796

Basket Sitters

The fill the boot for burns media challenge is in two days. The basket sitters and the new executive director will be in the studio to get us and the viewers pumped up!

Fill the Boot for Burns

Sunrise Mall intersection

Sunrise at Greenback

Citrus Heights

Today – Sunday

Firefighter burn institute

http://www.Ffburn.org

Galentine’s Day

It’s hard enough to find time to hang out with our girlfriends, so this Valentine’s day if you’re single or just want to do something different, why not celebrate Galentine’s Day instead? We are with Shop Compliment with some Galentine’s day ideas.

http://www.shopcompliment.com

Digital Questions

Digital car insurance company The Zebra spent a month ridesharing in order to compare Uber and Lyft. What they found might surprise you.

Should you Uber or Lyft your next ride? And, can you really train your brain? In recent years, there’s been a wave of apps, games and brain activity tracking modules that claim to improve cognitive function. Yet critics call is “pseudoscience.” Can you really improve your focus or memory with a game?

Nerds On Call

4315 Marconi Ave., Sacramento

800.919.NERD

https://callnerds.com

Navigating Love

Rejuvenate your relationship! Today we kick off a four-week look at “Navigating Love in the New Year” in this month of love — today, how to put the spark back in, whether you’ve been married for 5 years, or 55!

Cynthia Bazin

(702) 810-2621

https://smartchic.me/

Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation’s largest all-organic meal delivery service and they are based right here in West Sac. Farmers are from here in the Central Valley and the kitchen and shipping facility is in Los Angeles. We are checking out their facility and seeing what meals you can order.

Nation’s largest ‘All-Organic’ meal delivery service

Paleo, Vegan, Clean, Vegetarian meals

(530) 760-7943

http://www.trifectanutrition.com

Pawn Shop Insider: Slot Machines

Our Pawn Shop Insider has a slot machine expert. We’ll get the lowdown on how much the machines are worth and why you should start collecting them.

California Loan & Jewelry

916 J St

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 446-6175

http://www.calloan916.com/

Bolthouse Farms

There is a new yogurt-based spread that Bolthouse Farms just launched that is way healthier than mayonnaise. It’s made without eggs and former SF Chronicle food editor Amanda Gold is joining us in the studio with 3 different recipes you can use the spread for.

http://www.bolthousefarmsmaio.com

Manly Minute: 5 Reasons For a Steam or Sauna

Sauna bathing might help you break out of the winter doldrums. “Some small studies have shown improvement in some symptoms of depression with sauna use, including hunger, pain, and ability to relax,” says Sagar Shah, M.D., a clinical instructor in the department of family and community medicine at the University of Wisconsin. See what other benefits a sauna offers.

