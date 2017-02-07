Sacramento, Stockton And Modesto Make List Of ‘Best Places To Live In USA’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Citing nearby world-class destinations, reasonable cost of living and a brewing foodie culture, Sacramento again has made the list of “100 Best Places to Live in the USA.”

Tuesday morning, the U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of best places to live in the US.

Sacramento is one of the nine California cities ranked in this year’s list. The state capital came in 66th, sandwiched between St. Louis, MO and Springfield, MA.

“Though it’s constantly overshadowed by cosmopolitan places in its own state, Sacramento is undergoing a transition, with technological and cultural developments breathing new life into the California capital,” according to the ranking.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Austin, Denver and San Jose as the top three places in this year’s list. Other California cities who made the list include San Francisco (16), San Diego (22), Santa Rosa (52), Los Angeles (88), Fresno (96), and Bakersfield (97).

Stockton (98) and Modesto (99) managed to squeeze in just above San Juan, Puerto Rico to make the list.

The Central Valley cities are credited with having a diverse, culturally rich and affordable communities.