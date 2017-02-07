Recalled Dog Food Containing Euthanasia Drug Sold In California

Makers of Evanger’s dog food are recalling some of their products after some of it contained a drug used to euthanize animals.

The substance known as penobarbital was found in one lot of the food and was discovered after five dogs that ate it got sick and one died, WUSA reports.

The affected food, which is labeled as Evanger’s Hunk of Beef Au Jus, was sold in 12-ounce cans and was manufactured between June 6-13, 2016. It was sold in stores and online in California, Maryland, Washington, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Although pentobarbital was detected in just one lot, Evangers is voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week, with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label, the FDA says.

Customers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.