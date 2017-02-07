Police: Men Drugged Woman At Old Roseville Bar, Sexually Assaulted Her

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Detectives are looking for two men suspected of drugging a woman at a bar, then sexually assaulting her.

The incident happened in mid-January at a bar in the Old Roseville area.

Police say two men apparently drugged a woman and were soon seen walk out of the bar with her. The woman was later sexually assaulted in an unknown area.

Detectives have not said which bar the incident originated at.

Surveillance cameras captured photos of both suspects:

The above suspect was wearing a dark-colored sweater and had a short, “preppy” look.

The second suspect was wearing a baseball cap, plaid shirt and had a full beard.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Quartarolo at kquartarolo@roseville.ca.us.