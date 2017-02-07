Man Wanted In Connection With Crime Spree In Arizona Arrested In California

February 7, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: arizona, arrest, crime

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with a crime spree last weekend in northwestern Arizona has been arrested in California.

Bullhead City police announced Monday that 23-year-old Adam Max Dial was taken into custody by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s office in Needles, California.

He now is awaiting extradition to Bullhead City.

Police say Dial allegedly stole a vehicle in Needles, burglarized two Fort Mohave-area stores, committed armed robbery at a store in Fort Mohave and stole another vehicle from a Bullhead City dealership before fleeing Arizona.

It was unclear Monday if Dial has a lawyer yet.

