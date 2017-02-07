Exercise May Not Be Completely Linked To Weight Loss, Study Finds

CBS Local – It’s possible that weight loss isn’t directly pushed by exercising, according to a study conducted by Loyola University of Chicago.

Working out promotes good health across the board but not necessarily weight loss. Losing weight includes burning calories, but when the body burns more calories, the hungrier it gets leading those lost calories being replaced. Studies have also confirmed that notion as well as burning calories through exercise doesn’t make up the majority of your body’s calorie burning.

“Our study results indicate that physical activity may not protect you from gaining weight,” said Lara Dugas, lead author an assistant professor of public health at the Loyola.

The study examined 2,000 people from five countries over three years. They were measured by weigh ins and activity monitors.

“Researchers did not find any significant relationships between sedentary time at the initial visit and subsequent weight gain or weight loss,” a press release from the University stated. “The only factors that were significantly associated with weight gain were weight at the initial visit, age and gender.”