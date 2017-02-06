VOTE: Who’s The Greatest QB, Montana Or Brady?

If you think Super Bowl LI settled the debate on who’s the greatest quarterback of all time, think again.

Without a doubt, Sunday’s game will go down in history as one of the greatest games ever played. Down 28-3 at one point, the New England Patriots managed to close the gap by the end of the fourth quarter before sealing their victory in overtime.

It was a historic game in many regards, not the least of which being it was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s seventh Super Bowl appearance and fifth win.

Tom Brady is the most successful QB in @NFL history. @JoeMontana is still the greatest, it's called context people, the way you win matters. — kenneth rudulph (@GoodDayKenR) February 6, 2017

Brady now has more championship rings than his childhood idol, 49ers great Joe Montana. Of course, this is spurring the debate about whether Brady is actually a better quarterback than Montana.

Who would win in a head-to-head matchup? Would Brady stack up against the kind of teams Montana faced in the 80s? Are Super Bowl wins the definitive measure of greatness? Should Terry Bradshaw (who has just as many Super Bowl wins as Montana) be in on this debate?

