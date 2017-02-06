Stockton Police Investigating After Bullet Flies into Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Marco Lopez is thankful his family is alive after a bullet came through the kitchen wall, zoomed inches past his wife, hit the ceiling, then ricocheted into a wall in the next room — all while his four children were home.

The bullet came from an adjoining wall to his next door neighbor, who Marco says, was out on a walk.

Marco says when his neighbor got home he discovered a mirror had been shot, but nothing was missing.

Officers made contact with the neighbor, who was not home at the time of the shooting. He did not know who was in his house. There is no suspect information.