Cute Dose

Looking for a cute Valentine’s day gift for your friend, family member, or significant other? Don’t worry! Cute Dose has you covered. Cambi is showing us their significant otter gift set and has a special surprise for Marianne!

http://cutedose.co

Daily List: 3 Hints That You Might Live a Long Life

The average life expectancy went way up in the 20th century — and living to be 100 is more and more common! Advances in medicine, education and disease prevention all contribute – but that longevity may have dropped clues along the way! On the Daily List this morning, three hints that you might live a long life!

Pantry Overflow

This morning we debut a brand new segment “Mel’s Money Saving Meals” aimed to help you save your family money one bite at a time!

http://www.pantryoverflow.com/

Wall-Flip Class

Good Day’s Nha Nguyen is making her return to the parkour world…head first! She’s live at Free Flow Academy to build her skills and more importantly, tell you how you can do the same. The school is hosting an hour long class this weekend on wall flips and she’s there to get a taste.

http://www.Freeflowacademycom to register

Saturday, Feb. 11th @ 10am-11am

$20 pre-pay, $25 at the door

http://www.freeflowacademy.com

http://www.facebook.com/Free-Flow-Academy

Hat Guy

He is famous for his hats. You may have seen them in Adam Sandler’s Ridiculous 6, the move Django Unchained, the HBO show Westworld, and Nike commercials. He is showing us how to make his hats and some of the designs he’s already created.

Alamosa Hat Works

handmade by Tom Quintana

314 E F St in Oakdale

http://www.alamosahatworks.com/

Author for Literacy

John Lescroart, New York Times bestselling author known for his series of legal and crime thriller novels, is making a stop in Folsom for a great cause. He along with Barnes & Noble and non-profit foundation the FCEF (Folsom Cordova Education Foundation) have all teamed up to support literacy education and help provide extra support for our students in need.

FCUSD 2nd Annual Page Turner Event: Adults + Books = Kids + Books

Event starts at 5 pm at Barnes & Noble, Folsom Palladio

http://www.fcusd.org/pageturner

Macy’s Wear Red

If you felt left out on Friday because everyone was wearing red, you still have time to get involved. Today is the last day to get your Go Red For Women pin at Macy’s; we are there showing you some of the dresses and tees you can buy that support Go Red for Women as well as some Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

Macy’s

Arden Fair and Roseville Galleria

http://macys.com

Working at a Winery

This morning we are going behind the scenes as a local winery is preparing for a busy Valentine’s weekend. Wendy is at the Old Sugar Mill Wineries.

http://www.cruchocolate.com

Black History Rap

UC Davis grad, now an educator, will perform a piece from his black history album with one of his students.

http://www.schoolyardrap.com

https://www.facebook.com/schoolyardrap/?fref=photo@TheGriotB

Flowers & Gifts

Nina’s Flowers of Elk Grove is celebrating 30 years with a big move! Good Day is live with where they’re headed post-Valentine’s AND more importantly, what are some great and unique arrangements they can pull together for your loved ones this holiday season.

OLD: 8517 Elk Grove Blvd.

NEW: 8529 Elk Grove Blvd. as of end of Feb

http://www.ninasflowersandgifts.com

9-6 Mon thru Fri

9-5 Sat

Closed Sundays

Crocker 90s Prom

The crocker museum is hosting a 90’s prom fundraiser on feb11 supporting art education in Sacramento. Today we will have models decked out in repurposed 90’s fashion along with 90’s hair and makeup for a mini 90’s prom fashion show.

Crocker Prom

FEBRUARY 11, 2017

8 PM – 12 AM

216 O Street

Sacramento

https://www.crockerart.org/event/1295/2017-02-11

Band Dog Rifle

Local garage band Dog Rifle will perform for Good Day ahead of their performance at the Crocker museum on Feb 11.

Chocolate

We can’t talk about Valentine’s Day without talking about chocolate! Cru Chocolate has a food license to make chocolate in their home. The owner went to the Food Craft Institute to learn how to make chocolate and we will show how they make it and their chocolate treats for Valentine’s Day.

Cru Chocolate

First bean-to-bar chocolate maker in Sacramento

http://www.cruchocolate.com

Hospital Anniversary

This Lodi Hospital is celebrating 65 years in a very fun way!! Employees are invited to a morning of fun! From opening ceremonies, breakfast, and life-size games! (life-size Jenga, checkers, and more!) We’re finding out the success of this hospital and checking out all of the fun!

http://www.lodihealth.org

Let Me Upgrade You

IT’S MY HAIR SALON

3830 Northgate Blvd

Sacramento

(916) 568-2222

DESTINATION AESTHETICS

768 University Ave

Sacramento, CA 95825

(916) 844-4913

WEBSITE:

IT’S MY HAIR SALON

https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/

Manly Minute: Silence Your Chatty Co-Worker

Incessant talking at work can be distracting and can lower productivity and efficiency. Some talking is an important way to foster cooperation and friendship among employees, but when a colleague’s talking starts to interfere with your ability to do your work, it may be time to ask him to stop.

