Cute Dose
Looking for a cute Valentine’s day gift for your friend, family member, or significant other? Don’t worry! Cute Dose has you covered. Cambi is showing us their significant otter gift set and has a special surprise for Marianne!
http://cutedose.co
Daily List: 3 Hints That You Might Live a Long Life
The average life expectancy went way up in the 20th century — and living to be 100 is more and more common! Advances in medicine, education and disease prevention all contribute – but that longevity may have dropped clues along the way! On the Daily List this morning, three hints that you might live a long life!
Read more
Pantry Overflow
This morning we debut a brand new segment “Mel’s Money Saving Meals” aimed to help you save your family money one bite at a time!
http://www.pantryoverflow.com/
Wall-Flip Class
Good Day’s Nha Nguyen is making her return to the parkour world…head first! She’s live at Free Flow Academy to build her skills and more importantly, tell you how you can do the same. The school is hosting an hour long class this weekend on wall flips and she’s there to get a taste.
http://www.Freeflowacademycom to register
Saturday, Feb. 11th @ 10am-11am
$20 pre-pay, $25 at the door
http://www.freeflowacademy.com
http://www.facebook.com/Free-Flow-Academy
Hat Guy
He is famous for his hats. You may have seen them in Adam Sandler’s Ridiculous 6, the move Django Unchained, the HBO show Westworld, and Nike commercials. He is showing us how to make his hats and some of the designs he’s already created.
Alamosa Hat Works
handmade by Tom Quintana
314 E F St in Oakdale
http://www.alamosahatworks.com/
Author for Literacy
John Lescroart, New York Times bestselling author known for his series of legal and crime thriller novels, is making a stop in Folsom for a great cause. He along with Barnes & Noble and non-profit foundation the FCEF (Folsom Cordova Education Foundation) have all teamed up to support literacy education and help provide extra support for our students in need.
FCUSD 2nd Annual Page Turner Event: Adults + Books = Kids + Books
Event starts at 5 pm at Barnes & Noble, Folsom Palladio
http://www.fcusd.org/pageturner
Macy’s Wear Red
If you felt left out on Friday because everyone was wearing red, you still have time to get involved. Today is the last day to get your Go Red For Women pin at Macy’s; we are there showing you some of the dresses and tees you can buy that support Go Red for Women as well as some Valentine’s Day gift ideas.
Macy’s
Arden Fair and Roseville Galleria
http://macys.com
Working at a Winery
This morning we are going behind the scenes as a local winery is preparing for a busy Valentine’s weekend. Wendy is at the Old Sugar Mill Wineries.
http://www.cruchocolate.com
Black History Rap
UC Davis grad, now an educator, will perform a piece from his black history album with one of his students.
http://www.schoolyardrap.com
https://www.facebook.com/schoolyardrap/?fref=photo@TheGriotB
Flowers & Gifts
Nina’s Flowers of Elk Grove is celebrating 30 years with a big move! Good Day is live with where they’re headed post-Valentine’s AND more importantly, what are some great and unique arrangements they can pull together for your loved ones this holiday season.
OLD: 8517 Elk Grove Blvd.
NEW: 8529 Elk Grove Blvd. as of end of Feb
http://www.ninasflowersandgifts.com
9-6 Mon thru Fri
9-5 Sat
Closed Sundays
Crocker 90s Prom
The crocker museum is hosting a 90’s prom fundraiser on feb11 supporting art education in Sacramento. Today we will have models decked out in repurposed 90’s fashion along with 90’s hair and makeup for a mini 90’s prom fashion show.
Crocker Prom
FEBRUARY 11, 2017
8 PM – 12 AM
216 O Street
Sacramento
https://www.crockerart.org/event/1295/2017-02-11
Band Dog Rifle
Local garage band Dog Rifle will perform for Good Day ahead of their performance at the Crocker museum on Feb 11.
Crocker Prom
FEBRUARY 11, 2017
8 PM – 12 AM
216 O Street
Sacramento
https://www.crockerart.org/event/1295/2017-02-11
Chocolate
We can’t talk about Valentine’s Day without talking about chocolate! Cru Chocolate has a food license to make chocolate in their home. The owner went to the Food Craft Institute to learn how to make chocolate and we will show how they make it and their chocolate treats for Valentine’s Day.
Cru Chocolate
First bean-to-bar chocolate maker in Sacramento
http://www.cruchocolate.com
Hospital Anniversary
This Lodi Hospital is celebrating 65 years in a very fun way!! Employees are invited to a morning of fun! From opening ceremonies, breakfast, and life-size games! (life-size Jenga, checkers, and more!) We’re finding out the success of this hospital and checking out all of the fun!
http://www.lodihealth.org
Let Me Upgrade You
IT’S MY HAIR SALON
3830 Northgate Blvd
Sacramento
(916) 568-2222
DESTINATION AESTHETICS
768 University Ave
Sacramento, CA 95825
(916) 844-4913
WEBSITE:
IT’S MY HAIR SALON
https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/
Manly Minute: Silence Your Chatty Co-Worker
Incessant talking at work can be distracting and can lower productivity and efficiency. Some talking is an important way to foster cooperation and friendship among employees, but when a colleague’s talking starts to interfere with your ability to do your work, it may be time to ask him to stop.
Read more