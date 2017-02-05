Dishin’ With Tina
Mason the Sausage Dome Kid
This morning we’re meeting one 13-year-old kid who has a passion for cooking! Last year, Mason went to New York to compete on season one of Chopped Junior on Food Network and he won his episode!
For Recipes:
Super Bowl Drinks
Not sure if you know this, but there is a BIG GAME today! And besides the wings what else goes great with your BIG GAME parties? The drinks of course! This morning Deuce is with Head Cashier of BevMo! Paco Saldana learning how to make the perfect BIG GAME cocktails!
Super Sunday Fun Run
The 8th annual Super Sunday Run is offering Sacramento a chance to start the football fun with a guilt-free run. The race, which features a 10k and a 5k, focuses on family and football with jersey-style race shirts, Super Bowl ring-inspired awards for top finishers, a finish on the football field at Hornet Stadium, a post-race tailgate party with free food and beer and two kid’s races held in the spirit of fitness and fun.
Big Game Rib Cook-Off
Nha is back for the rib challenge to end all rib challenges! She back with one group of friends who compete in a fun and friendly rib cook off every Super Bowl Sunday!
Primitive Barn
The Primitive Barn is a small shop that carries rustic, vintage, new, old, shab, repurposed, antiques and many other treasures. Located in an old 1960’s style gas station, the vibe is vintage all around! This February 18th they have a “Funky February Find” sale and they are telling us all about it. Plus, you know Heather is going to see what she can fit in the live truck!!
Funky February Finds sale Saturday February 18th @ 8 am.
Team BrAvery
One town is rallying together to help a little boy recently diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancer. Avery Piacentini is only 9 years old, in early December he injured himself while playing basketball with a friend and never fully healed. After many doctor visits, it was found that Avery has Burkitt’s Lymphoma
Super Bowl Party
Heather is at one Super Bowl party where the fans are decked out in their red, white, and blue!!! The NorCal Patriots Fan Club is a club for any and all New England Patriot fans!!! The club meets to watch every Patriots game and of course are beyond excited that their team has made it to the year’s Super Bowl!!!
Super Bowl Correspondent
President of Suite Experience Group, Scott Spencer, is going to talk about pricing trends for this year’s Super Bowl for suites and tickets. Also, he will about where the prices are currently during his hit like the current get-in price just to be there. Plus, the perks to a suite at the Super Bowl.
Dickey’s Sliders and Tacos
Sylvan Learning Super Bowl
While some children may not understand the game, there are several ways to help them learn through simple lesson plans. This morning Sylvan Learning Franchisee Monica Wolf joins us in the studio to share tips for how parents can turn this year’s Super Bowl into teachable moments for their children incorporating Math, Reading, and Geography.
KFC Chicken Wings
Bliss Lights
Transform your man cave into the ultimate party scene just in time for the big game! If you put up laser lights outside during the holiday season dust them off! Melissa’s giving our green room a little makeover with the help of BlissLights and how you can incorporate into occasions all year!
Round Table Pizza
Super Bowl Cake
Let them eat cake! We’ve challenged a local Cake Wars contestant to create a cake inspired by today’s big game! Melissa’s standing by with Brandy West to reveal what she came up with PLUS 2017 unique trends for Wedding Cakes!
Tech Recliners
Anchoring in comfort. Three new types of high-tech recliners: one power, one massage, and one that doesn’t look like a recliner.
Valentine’s Day Baking Hacks
Sarah Jones is the founder of Miss Jones Baking Co. We’ve featured her before but she takes pride in making yummy treats that are organic. She is going to demo how to make her Raspberries n Cream cookies and show off her beet red velvet cake and brownie batter bark.
