Daily List: 3 Super Bowl Fun Facts

The Big Game is coming up on Sunday, and it has changed a lot since the very first Super Bowl in 1967. Want to toss around a few fun facts about this beloved sporting event? Marianne has three tidbits of touchdown trivia on today’s Daily List!

Read

Snow Fun

Think of going to the snow but think it will cost your whole paycheck? Think again! We found some family-friendly ways to treat yourself to the Sierra Staycation to remember! We’re Saving with Snowball Cabral this morning at Kingvale Resort!

Thrift Town

6328 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael

(916) 480-0312

http://www.snowdayrentals.com/

Bumpboxx

A local company is making some noise!! BumpBoxx is the biggest, baddest, and loudest Bluetooth BoomBox, music blaster on the planet! You can feel like a kid again with the nostalgic bass pumping unit. It looks like an old school boom box but it is MUCH larger.

http://www.facebook.com/bumpboxx/

Instagram: @bumpboxx

Adam Carolla

Tonight at the Silver Legacy Casino

Sat Night “Bottle Signing” at Cap-Taps

http://www.adamcarolla.com

The Doctors

Weekdays at 1 p.m. on CW31

Marlo’s Bake Shop

A San Francisco resident takes her grandma’s biscotti recipe to a new level! Not only did she start a business selling soft-baked biscottis, she takes those cookies and creates more recipes! Flavors include The Original, Chocolate Chip Brownie, Banana Bread (gluten-free) and Brown Sugar Coffee Cake! Tina recently met Marlo Guidice at the Winter Fancy Food Show.

https://marlosbakeshop.com/

Sacramento Comedy Spot

1050 20th Street, Suite 130

Sacramento, CA 95811

SATURDAY FEB 4

Anti-Cooperation League (ACL)

Every Saturday

9:00PM – $12 Tickets

https://www.saccomedyspot.com/

Women’s Heart Health

An estimated 44 million women in the U.S. are affected by cardiovascular disease and about 90 percent of women have one or more risk factor for heart disease or stroke. Today, to bring awareness to the importance of women’s heart health, women are wearing red!

National Wear Red For Women’s Heart Health

The Century

927 10th St.

Modesto

http://www.dmc-modesto.com

Art Walk Preview

M5Arts, the team behind the Art Hotel are excited to present their next project, ArtStreet. With a combined interior and exterior space of approximately 65,000 feet, roughly eight times the size of the Art Hotel, ArtStreet will also be a temporary, multi-disciplined arts project, offered to the public at no charge for entry. ArtStreet will be open February 3rd to 25th, over twice the length of the Art Hotel exhibition.

http://M5Arts.com

http://Facebook.com/m5arts

Check This Out!

Petit Pot is a French dessert company specializing in pots de crème. We’re tasting TREATS!

http://petitpot.com/

Rent!

Rentus.com allows people to get the stuff they need for big events like the Super Bowl without the big price tag.

http://www.rentus.com

104 Years Old

Tess has lived through 18 presidents, all the World Wars and the Great Depression! Now she’s celebrating her 104th birthday TODAY! What’s her fountain of youth and advice for the younger generation? We’re sending our Good Day birthday nod inventor Cody Stark to celebrate her special day!

Move-In Special: “1/2 off 1st Month’s Rent”

1-866-723-8916

http://www.sacramentocarehomes.com

Manly Minute: 5 Big-Game Alternatives

We look forward to the big game to catch up on other things or take advantage of the sparse crowds out there. Here are a few tips for non-football fans this Sunday.

Read more