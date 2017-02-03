Sheriff: DUI Suspect Shot, Killed Near North Lake Tahoe; Had Held Passenger Hostage At Gunpoint

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Deputies say they were forced to fire on a DUI suspect who held a passenger hostage at gunpoint.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to pull over the suspect early Friday morning. The man was driving erratically on Highway 28.

Deputies broke the chase off, but later spotted the car on Highway 28 again near Dollar Hill.

Spike strips were thrown out and managed to stop the car on Highway 89 between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

Deputies say the driver held his female passenger hostage at gunpoint after getting out of the stopped car. He also reportedly pointed his gun at deputies and passing cars.

The man then started walking up a driveway.

Deputies opened fire after fearing for the safety of the hostage and people inside the home he was headed to. The man was shot and soon pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else, including the hostage and deputies, were hurt in the incident.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Highway 89 will remain closed between Squaw Valley Road and Alpine Meadows for some time due to the investigation.