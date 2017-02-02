Daily List: 3 Fun Facts About Groundhog Day

It’s Groundhog Day! According to History.com, 130 years ago today it was celebrated for the first time in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. We all know what the groundhog’s looking for — but on the Daily List this morning, three bizarre things that a recent Groundhog Day survey found!

Heart Attack Symptoms in Men

https://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/Conditions/HeartAttack/WarningSignsofaHeartAttack/Heart-Attack-Symptoms-in-Women_UCM_436448_Article.jsp

Heart Attack Symptoms in Women

http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG/Conditions/HeartAttack/WarningSignsofaHeartAttack/Warning-Signs-of-a-Heart-Attack_UCM_002039_Article.jsp#.WIunVVMrJD4

Boots made in Citrus Heights

Those boots were made for walking…And the company is based in citrus heights!!! The Bear Paw brand is known around the globe…But was founded right here in our backyard! And right next door is Beer Dogs!

http://www.bearpaw.com/

http://www.beer-dogs.com/

Wine, Women & Boots

Saturday, February 4th

12-7pm

The Summit at Bearpaw Village

7034 Sylvan Rd, Citrus Heights, California 95610

DIY Homemade Sled

Before you head to the store to pick up a pricey sled why not make your own with household items??!! Melissa’s trying to make one out of a box, trash bag and duct tape! WIll it work?! You’ll have to tune in tomorrow because we’re hitting the slopes at Kingvale Resort!

Evan’s Kitchen And Catering

Plan your Valentine’s Day dinner!

855 57TH ST., SACRAMENTO

916.452.3896

Find Your Inner Medium

Want to hear messages from the other side? A local spirit medium says everyone has the ability and many are having experiences you just need to know what to do! Melissa’s live with Julie Christiansen with 3 tips to tap into your intuition!

Mediumship Class

February 11 & 12, 2017

916-276-9818

http://www.luminouspassages.com

Sacramento Comedy Spot

1050 20th Street, Suite 130

Sacramento, CA 95811

**SATURDAY FEB 4**

Anti-Cooperation League (ACL)

Every Saturday

9:00PM – $12 Tickets

https://www.saccomedyspot.com/

Energy Clearing

Clear the clutter and change your life! If you haven’t cleared out the stale energy in your home a medium says you are missing a key to wealth and prosperity! Melissa’s live in Rocklin with ways to purge your space and make way for divine air!

Check This Out: Neck Wrinkle Tape

Nexsey is a medical grade tape that allows you to decrease the appearance of wrinkles on your neck by gently and discreetly tightening the skin to create a more youthful appearance.

http://www.nexsey.com

Manly Minute: 5 Big Game Party Mistakes

Whether you’re throwing your own Super Bowl party, or you were invited to one; this isn’t the kid’s table anymore. There’s a way to do it and do it correctly. You’re an adult now and should avoid pitfalls like these.

Ruhstaller Move Screening

Local beer and an inspiring documentary? Deuce mason is at Ruhstaller to check out this “Hidden Gem” and learn more about a movie highlighting the journey of an ultramarathon runner!

http://Ruhstallerbeer.com

530-601-8240