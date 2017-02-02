Man Injured When Van Crashes Into Apartment Building In Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13/CW31) – A Carmichael man was injured Thursday morning after a minivan apparently lost control and drove through the wall of his apartment unit, coming to rest halfway inside of his living room.

The crash happened in the 8 a.m. hour along Winding Way near Manzanita Avenue.

A man was reportedly sitting in his recliner in the living room of the apartment when the van jumped the curb, hit some water pipes and drove through the wall of the apartment, hitting the man.

He was taken to an area hospital with a cut to his leg.

Officers believe the incident was an accident and do not suspect drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.