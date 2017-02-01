Daily List: 3 Best Buys for February

We turn the calendar to a new month today already – and it’s a short one – just 28 days in February this year — but you’ve got plenty of time to score a deal! On the Daily List this morning, three great buys for the month of February!

Cute Valentine’s Day Gifts

Looking for a cute Valentine’s day gift for your friend, family member, or significant other? Don’t worry! Cute Dose has you covered. Cambi is showing us their significant otter gift set and has a special surprise for Marianne!

Succulents

We’re talking flowers on this Wedding Wednesday! Succulents are a wedding trend for 2017!

Superior Donuts

Premieres Thursday, Feb 2, at 7:30 PM on CBS13 following The Big Bang Theory.

Patriots

We’re hanging out with the Patriots before the big game!! You know, the Quail Glen Patriots of Roseville!

1250 Canevari Dr., Roseville, CA 95747

(916)789-7100 Phone | (916)789-7113 Fax

Wedding Wednesday

It’s Wedding Wednesday! A lot of people will take engagement pictures before the big day but if you want to do something special or incorporate your four-legged friend, how do you do it? Cambi is with a local photographer who is sharing all the tricks, including showing us one of the most requested places for your engagement photos.

Ready to start planning your dream wedding or special event?

Contact Danielle Roe Events

Danielle@DanielleRoeEvents.com

(925) 890-5724

Liz Zimbelman Photography

Liz 707.290.0859

liz@lizzimbelman.com

Dishin’ With Tina

Carmichael Cafe

4314 Marconi Ave.

Sacramento

916.481.5000

Addiction & Substance Abuse Awareness

Live Purple is the local chapter of Project Purple, which seeks to break the stigma of addiction and bring awareness to substance abuse in young people. They’re working with Fitness Evolution locations to raise funds that would go back into “purple” programs.

Live Purple

Project Purple

Fitness Evolution

Traveling to Latin America

There’s a new travel company called the Heart of Travel that focuses on trips to Latin America. The idea is to give people an authentic experience to see what different countries and cities are like and have a guide who knows the area and speaks Spanish. We are meeting some people who have traveled with the owner and finding out what makes this different than just booking a trip on your own.

The Heart of Travel – Tours to Latin America

916-832-0407

http://www.theheartoftravel.org

5 Tips for Improved Focus

Does your mind flit from one thing to another? Do you have trouble focusing on something for more than a few minutes? Do you consequently have a bunch of half-finished projects lying around the house, and a dozen half-baked ideas still knocking around in your cranium, and thus a pile of regrets about where you’re at with those things and in your life? If so, what should you do?

