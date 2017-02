Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram

Police are investigating what they’re calling a hate crime at a mosque in Roseville.

Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Roseville police received the report of “hate-related graffiti” painted on a building at the Tarbiya Institute in Roseville, which is on Sierra Gardens Drive, according to a statement.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

This is a developing story.