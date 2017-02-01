Choir Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Doing Cartwheel Without Panties On

February 1, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: cartwheel, classroom, panties

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (AP) — Police in northern Oklahoma say they’ve arrested a substitute teacher on an indecent exposure complaint after she reportedly did a cartwheel in front of students while wearing a skirt but no undergarments.

The Pawhuska Police Department says a student recorded the incident on a cellphone. Police Chief Scott Laird says the incident reportedly happened during a high school choir class in Pawhuska, about 100 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

“On today’s date we were made aware of an incident which had allegedly occurred during a high school choir class. It was alleged that a substitute teacher had performed a cartwheel, with no under garments on, which caused her to expose herself to the students in this class. This act was captured by a student on their cell phone. This substitute was taken into custody this afternoon by our Department,” Laird wrote in a statement.

The substitute teacher, whose name has not been released, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Pawhuska police say she remains jailed Wednesday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live