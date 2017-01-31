Daily List: 3 Great Part-Time Jobs for Teens

Finding and keeping a part-time job while attending high school can be a daunting task, but millions of teens are able to manage part-time work along with their other responsibilities. On the Daily List this morning, 3 great part-time jobs for teens!

Rob Lowe at Fancy Donuts

Over the weekend, Rob Lowe stopped into a Galt donut shop and a lot of you got a picture with him. So what type of donut does he like? We are live this morning, getting answers.

Puppy Bowl

The BEST sporting event of the season is just about upon us…the annual Puppy Bowl. This year’s extravaganza features more shelter pets (dogs and cats) looking for forever homes and also some pups with special needs.

Puppy Bowl XIII

Sunday at 12 p.m.

On Animal Planet

TravelZoo

According to the U.S. Travel Association, January 31 is National Plan for Vacation Day to encourage Americans to start thinking about how they will use their vacation days in 2017. More than half of American employees leave vacation days unused with over 658 million vacation days going unused each year! Travelzoo’s senior editor Gabe Saglie can share tips on how to best use this day to plan a vacation by looking at the top value destinations of the year, and share other valuable tips to help viewers plan.

Sweet Dreams Reveal

Sweet Dreams Foundation gives custom dream bedrooms to children battling life-threatening illnesses. And today they’re doing a reveal to two young boys in our area. The organization got an application from a 4-year-old boy named Austin who is battling cancer that said that he has a friend named Toben who is 4 years old and battling cancer too.

Rob Lowe In Ione

Rob Lowe posted a pic on his Instagram in Ione and turns out he was staying at the Ione Hotel. Owner Mohamood even had the chance to be in the movie he is shooting. Want to know about the movie and see his room? We are showing you!!

Women Lead

After the women’s march, many women are left wondering what they can do for equality. Did you know California actually lost women as elected officials? The California Women Lead State Board of Directors will recognize the 2017 MOVER (Making Our Vision of Equality a Reality) Awardees and two of the women are joining us this morning with the importance of this.

CA Women Lead Legislative Reception

Wednesday Feb 1 5:30 pm

Citizen Hotel

Local Author

A local author is bringing his positive message to a school’s career day! Deuce Mason is in Sacramento to check it out!

Cosmetics

Lush Cosmetics is encouraging people to share the love this Valentine’s with products and gifts that are perfect for anyone. The line is 100% self-preserving and 100% vegan. We will demo a bath bomb and show us the rest of the line.

Share the Love with Lush Cosmetics

Manly Minute: 5 Closet Organizing Hacks

When was the last time you organized your closet, and I mean organized it – created the most optimal workflow for efficiently finding and combining pieces of clothing so that you can feel confident that you look your best, every day? If you’re like most guys, your response is: “Ah, never?”

