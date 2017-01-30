Daily List: The 3 Kinds of Doughnuts Americans Love the Most

When the doughnut box gets passed around the office, what do you reach for? Apple Fritter? Maybe a sugar donut? You’re not even in the top ten! On the Daily List this morning, the three kinds of doughnuts that Americans love the most!

Bakery

Lester Farms Bakery is not only known for their baked goods but also for their sandwiches for lunch. It’s a one-stop shop to get your day started the right way! They even bake their own bread. We are live with them this morning seeing everything they have to offer and meeting some of the customers.

Lester Farms Bakery

606 Railroad Ave in Winters

(530) 795-1474

https://www.facebook.com/lesterfarmsbakery/

Artsy Couple

One local couple is making quite the name for themselves with their handmade artsy crafts! One makes beautiful jewelry and the other, painted points! (Say what?!) Deer antlers turned into custom art for your home!

Painted Points

Follow them on Instagram @paintedpoints

http://www.etsy.com/shop/paintedpointsdesigns

Mobile Boutique: Jamsu

In this edition of the Good Day Mobile Boutique Salon and Spa Melissa’s trying out a new popular makeup technique called “Jamsu?” It’s a Korean beauty hack to “set your makeup” by dunking your freshly made face into water?! Will it create the smooth, matte, truly melt-proof face it promises? You’ll have the wait and see!





Park Winters

We are continuing to check out all things Winters this morning at Park Winters. Park Winters is a wedding and event venue located in historic Winters, CA. Built in 1865, the Victorian Inn and surrounding gardens provide a private oasis for friends and family to get away and celebrate in style.

530.669.3692

http://parkwinters.com

National Croissant Day

It’s National Croissant Day! This morning, Wendy is at a local cafe celebrating the day by learning how to make one.

http://www.Ambrosiafinefood.com

Laundry

Forget about airing out that dirty laundry, a new Davis business is bent on cleaning it up. Love Laundry is stepping up the wash and dry game at it’s newest location off 8th Street. The space is not your average cleaners and is stocked with state of the art machinery AND fabulous amenities to keep you busy and comfy while you wait.

http://www.lovelaundry.com

530-231-7044

7 days a week

5 A.M – Close at Midnight with our last wash being 10:30 P.M.

Hang Glider Flight

He is back in Sacramento after successfully completing his flight across America in a hi trike (motorized hang glider). It took almost 50 days, but he made it coast to coast despite bitter cold, a 10-day weather delay in Texas. He made a documentary “Tilt Shift” that shows his adventures.

http://tiltshiftmovie.com

Football Fitness

Excited for the big game munchies but not looking forward to what it will do to your waistline? Get up off the couch Melissa’s with a Cal Fit trainer showing us some “Football Inspired” exercises PLUS before you munch– chew on this: we’re revealing which foods pack the biggest calorie punch and what you need to do to burn it off!

8th Annual Super Sunday Run

February 5th, 2017

Kid Dash, 5k, 10k

Sacramento State

https://runsra.org/super-sunday-run/

Valentine’s Day Cards

Kiwanis is celebrating its 3rd annual card-making event! February is Random Acts of Kindness month. That’s why they are bringing the community together through cards. Everyone is invited to make cards for strangers.

http://www.greatersackiwanis.com

Guitars

For more than two decades, ARC Guitar has been in business teaching guitar building and how to play the guitar. We are live this morning with the owner to find out why this is such an important business here in Winters.

ARC Guitar

308 Railroad Avenue in Winters

(530) 795-1795

http://www.arcguitar.com

License Plates

Just by driving around, you can help find a cure for breast cancer and help those undergoing treatment. 5 breast cancer survivors got together to create these pink license plates and they need 7500 pre-orders to make it happen. The money will go to the Breast Cancer Awareness funds. Two survivors are in studio to show off the plate and tell you how you can get one for free.

Pink License Plates

use Promo Code: KMAX

FREE CA Pink License Plate

http://www.pinkplate.org

Manly Minute: 5 Profile Pic Mistakes

Whether it’s LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram, recruiters are looking you up to put a face to your resume. You need a professional photo to best market yourself online. It humanizes you and differentiates your real profile from Internet bots. To help you get that corner office, we reached out to Peter Hurley, a New York City-based photographer who actually wrote the book on professional photos, called The Headshot. Here are the five mistakes keeping you from your next gig.

