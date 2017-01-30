Pitching Machines Stolen From Little League Shed In Davis

January 30, 2017 5:09 PM
Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – The community of Davis is stepping up to the plate to help their city’s little league.

Donations are pouring in to help the league bounce back from getting hit by a criminal act. Someone broke into the Davis Little League’s storage shed, stealing pricey pitching tools.

“You know, it’s hard to explain to a child, why would somebody do this, why would somebody take things that are used by kids,” said Kelly McCrory, president of Davis Little League.

The thief stole three pitching machines, throwing a curve ball to kids just here to play.

“I think it’s not nice to steal because we were going to use them and they didn’t buy them,” said Brady Maurl, a player.

Together, the big bulky baseball hurlers cost about $5,000.

“It really kind of sets you back and makes you wonder what’s going on and what you need to do to protect your facility,” said McCrory.

Police have no leads on a suspect but whoever took the equipment must have come prepared.

“You’ve got to bring your truck and carry them off,” said.

It was a criminal act that crossed the lines and targeted kids’ sports.

Eight-hundred children play in Davis Little League.

The league has also set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to buy new equipment.

