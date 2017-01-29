Dishin’ With Tina

Scrapbooking

Beverly’s Unique Scrapbooking store has been around for 13 years and today we’ll peruse the rolls of stickers and see what unique ones we can find.

http://www.beverlysuniquescrapbooking.com

5964 South Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822

Tuesday-Friday 10:00am to 7:00pm; Saturday 10:00am to 6:00pm; Sunday 12 noon to 5:00pm

(916)391-7929

Facebook/ Beverly’s Unique Scrapbooking

Antique Bottle Auction

American Bottle Auctions is gearing up for another show in a couple weeks. The company has been around for 25 years, auctioning bottles made before 1900. An average auction has around 250 bottles and sells them for around $250,000.

http://americanbottle.com

Next Auction Feb. 10th

Facebook and Instagram: American Bottle Auctions

Don’s Diner

Don’s Diner has the reputation of having some of the best plates around! But what makes it so great? We’ll go find out.

Don’s Diner

646 Cottonwood St.

Woodland

(530) 669-7851

http://facebook.com/donsdinermy/

Woodland Boardshop

SorD is a company based out of Woodland. The company owner wants to promote that skating is much more than just a sport or a hobby, it is a way of life. You have probably heard the term go BIG or GO home. Well, SorD board shop’s theory is Go Big, Go Small, Beginner or Pro, it does not matter, what matters is that you love to skate and that is a way of life for you!

SorD Boardshop

607 Main St.

Woodland

(530) 662-2468

http://www.sordboards.com/

Quinceañeras

Still planning your quinceanera, wedding or social event? Head to The QUINCEANERAS Expo today!!!!

The Quinceañeras Expo will consist of the new quinceanera dress collections. With over 60 exhibitors, you are sure to find everything that you need for your special event!

Quinceañeras Expo 2017

McClellan Conference Center

Today: 12pm-5pm

(916) 529-1680

http://www.quinceanerasmagazine.com

Dance Studio

FEMdance was created April 2016 with the mission of providing an energetic pro-dance style class to Sacramento dancers. The program caters to intermediate/advanced dancers looking to prepare for pro-dance team auditions (NFL cheerleader, NBA dancer, semi-pro dance teams, etc). FEMdance is Sacramento’s only adult dance program specifically designed as a training space for aspiring and current pro dancers.

FEMdance

215 24th Street

Sacramento

(916) 572-8336

http://Femdancesac.com

@femdancesac

Pentathlon

The new Placer County Pentathlon is joining with Davis Pentathlon to form the Northern California Pentathlon Circuit. No experience is necessary for any of our pentathlon tournaments (the tournaments include many beginners who may participate in 1 or 2 of the individual sports. No one starts pentathlon knowing all the sports). The Placer County Pentathlon takes place today at Sierra College and includes swimming, fencing, and the combined run/laser pistol shooting events.

Placer County Pentathlon

Sierra College

(530) 758-7087

Today

http://Davispentathlon.Wordpress.com

https://www.sierracollege.edu/

Support App

FREESPOTSMNJ is an app that helps people find all the free spots in your city or county that are available to assist you with food, housing, counseling, utility payments, other goods, and support.

Download on App Store: FREESPOTSMNJ

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

2017 Food Trend Predictions

It’s January and with the New Year, the question on the minds of food lovers everywhere is – what new flavors and culinary trends will 2017 bring? Got milk? has teamed up with top chefs across California to share some if the hot new food trends we can expect to see in 2017.

http://www.gotmilk.com

Movie “Eleven”

Local veterans will be honored at a film screening of Eleven.” Proceeds from the film go to the Sacramento Stand Down for Homeless Vets. The movie is based on lost photos and a journal from a famous World War II Navy torpedo plane pilot whose son James Retelas is now a local priest at Sacramento Greek Orthodox Church.

“Eleven” Movie Screening

Greek Orthodox Church

Sacramento

Today: 3:30pm

Adults $10, Seniors $5

FREE for veterans, military, and kids

http://www.eleventhemovie.com/

http://www.standdownsacramento.org/