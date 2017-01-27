Nat’l Blueberry Pancake Day

This morning Deuce is getting down in the kitchen! Why you ask? Because today is officially National Blueberry Pancake Day! Who doesn’t love themselves a blueberry pancake to snack on? Deuce is at the famous The Original Pancake House in Roseville dishin’ some up and making some delicious blueberry pancakes for himself!

The Original Pancake House

10000 Fairway Drive

Roseville

(916) 788-3040

http://www.originalpancakehouse.com/phloc_ca_roseville.html

http://pancakesroseville.com

Booksale

Deuce is getting an exclusive preview of an amazing book sale! The Friends of the Roseville Public Library are hosting their quarterly book sale that supports the Roseville Public Library.

Friends of Roseville Booksale

Downtown Roseville Library

Today: 10am-3pm

http://www.rosevillefriendsofthelibrary.org

Historic Baseball Stadium

A baseball stadium that was originally christened at the end of World War II has received a huge facelift!! On Saturday McBean Stadium in Lincoln will officially become the new home of the William Jessup University baseball team!!

McBean Stadium Opening Day

65 McBean Park Drive

Lincoln

Saturday at 9 a.m.

Wild Birds Unlimited

Deuce is checking out the opening weekend of one Roseville nature shop! Wild Birds Unlimited Roseville can help you have the best backyard bird feeding experience possible.

Wild Birds Unlimited

408 Roseville Square

Roseville

(916) 900-2473

http://roseville.wbu.com/

https://www.facebook.com/WBURoseville/about/

Manifesting Miracles & Money

Limitless Expansion Workshop

Tonight 6pm-9pm

Sierra 2 Center – Room 10

Sacramento

Tickets $30

http://www.WeAreThePowerOf10.com

http://www.MichellePaisleyReed.com

Ben’s Huli Huli Chicken

Ben’s Huli Huli Chicken & Hawaiian Cafe started out in a food truck but has a new location that you can dine at in Citrus Heights! (They moved from Folsom.) They added Chicken Katsu! and the Teriyaki Ginger Beef is super popular now 🙂 Kalua Pork & Cabbage on the weekends too 🙂 Tina is there to check it out!

Ben’s Huli Huli Chicken & Hawaiian Cafe

7967 Auburn Blvd.

Citrus Heights

916.581.1788

Orchid Workshop

The Elk Grove Aquatics Club is working hard to make it to the 41st Washington Open Swim Meet. While they’ve got the skils to compete, but it won’t be easy to pay for. That’s why they just launched a fundraising campaign to make sure they can get there.

https://www.dreamfuel.me/campaigns/132

https://egacgators.com

https://facebook.com/egacgators

https://instagram.com/egacgators

Raising Money For Spinal Cord Injury

People are taking a plunge in freezing waters to raise money for Spinal Cord Injury! The Freezin’ for a Reason event was started because of Nick Rouse. Who is Nick you ask? At 17 Nick was on a rope swing when he dove into the water he landed head first on river bed breaking his neck in 2 places, causing his C-1 vertebrae to crack and C-5 vertebrae to shatter.

Freezin’ For A Reason

Rutter Swim Center

Today: 8am

http://HelpHopeLive.org



https://m.facebook.com/PolarPlungeForNick?refsrc=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&_rdr

https://m.helphopelive.org/campaign/3285?3.8.757.4

Dani Nicole Boutique

Enjoy a free cup of coffee or glass of wine and have fun shopping. Dani Nicole Boutique is having a winter pop up boutique and we are showing you some of the fashions ahead of their event today at Bailarin Cellars.

Winter Pop-up Boutique

566 Pavillions Lane, Sacramento

http://www.daninicoleboutique.com

Bouquet Bar

Roses are red, violets are blue…. This morning Cody and Mel are checking out the new luxury floral box that will be -perfect for Valentine’s Day!!

http://www.bouquetbar.com

@thebouquetbar

Bacon Boxes

Bacon Boxes is a college start up that quickly became a sensation all over Northern America. They specialize in bacon rose bouquets and offer a variety of delicious bacon treats. This company advocates for local food with integrity, animal welfare and sustainable practice.

(888) 222-6648

http://www.baconboxes.com

Soap

Black Bean Soap Works is made with only 4 ingredients and is one of the few soaps that is made with extra virgin olive oil. They originally created the soap because the owner had a skin condition that needed good soap that wouldn’t dry their skin out. After making their own and seeing how nice it was, they decided to sell it to other people.

http://www.blackbeansoapworks.com/

Prom Dress Drive

We’re learning about how you can recycle your old prom dresses for a great cause! The Mixed Institute of Cosmetology is hosting a Pay it Forward Prom Dress Drive. The Pay it Forward Prom Dress Drive will be collecting prom dresses, men’s apparel and accessories for young men and women who desire to attend prom this year.

Mixed Institute of Cosmetology

5950 Florin Road

Sacramento

Collections Today: 11am-3pm

(916) 842-9157

Twitter: CharmaineLive

IG: iamladychamaine

Youtube:LadyCharmaineTV

Facebook.com/LadyCharmaine

Facebook.com/CharmaineBassett

http://www.ladycharmainelive.com

Chinese New Year

Panda Express is celebrating Chinese New Year – Year of the FIRE Rooster — with a Firecracker Chicken cooking demo and info on the Chinese New Year/Red Envelope.

http://www.pandaexpress.com

The New Grand Mac

McDonald’s is tweaking its iconic Big Mac sandwich in the hopes of sparking new interest in the 50-year sandwich icon!

Golden State Restaurant Group

(209) 478-0234

http://goldenstatemcd.com

@goldenstatemcd

Musician Michael Hart Jr.

He’s baaaaack! Today Michael “Big Mike” Hart Jr. joins us in studio to jam out and talk about his show this Sunday evening! Big Mike is a talented guitarist, producer, session player, bassist and vocal arranger. His distinctive, classic and retro sound is one of the most sought after sounds in the country.

Hart of the City Concert

Harlows Restaurant & Night Club

Tonight: 7pm

For Tickets: http://Harlows.com

http://www.BigMikeHart.com

http://www.RhythmSectionEnt.com

Instagram: @BigMike2987

Twitter: @BigMike2987

SoundCloud.com/BigMikeRSE

Facebook.com/BigMike2987