Nat’l Blueberry Pancake Day
This morning Deuce is getting down in the kitchen! Why you ask? Because today is officially National Blueberry Pancake Day! Who doesn’t love themselves a blueberry pancake to snack on? Deuce is at the famous The Original Pancake House in Roseville dishin’ some up and making some delicious blueberry pancakes for himself!
The Original Pancake House
10000 Fairway Drive
Roseville
(916) 788-3040
http://www.originalpancakehouse.com/phloc_ca_roseville.html
http://pancakesroseville.com
Booksale
Deuce is getting an exclusive preview of an amazing book sale! The Friends of the Roseville Public Library are hosting their quarterly book sale that supports the Roseville Public Library.
Friends of Roseville Booksale
Downtown Roseville Library
Today: 10am-3pm
http://www.rosevillefriendsofthelibrary.org
Historic Baseball Stadium
A baseball stadium that was originally christened at the end of World War II has received a huge facelift!! On Saturday McBean Stadium in Lincoln will officially become the new home of the William Jessup University baseball team!!
McBean Stadium Opening Day
65 McBean Park Drive
Lincoln
Saturday at 9 a.m.
Wild Birds Unlimited
Deuce is checking out the opening weekend of one Roseville nature shop! Wild Birds Unlimited Roseville can help you have the best backyard bird feeding experience possible.
Wild Birds Unlimited
408 Roseville Square
Roseville
(916) 900-2473
http://roseville.wbu.com/
https://www.facebook.com/WBURoseville/about/
Manifesting Miracles & Money
Limitless Expansion Workshop
Tonight 6pm-9pm
Sierra 2 Center – Room 10
Sacramento
Tickets $30
http://www.WeAreThePowerOf10.com
http://www.MichellePaisleyReed.com
Ben’s Huli Huli Chicken
Ben’s Huli Huli Chicken & Hawaiian Cafe started out in a food truck but has a new location that you can dine at in Citrus Heights! (They moved from Folsom.) They added Chicken Katsu! and the Teriyaki Ginger Beef is super popular now 🙂 Kalua Pork & Cabbage on the weekends too 🙂 Tina is there to check it out!
Ben’s Huli Huli Chicken & Hawaiian Cafe
7967 Auburn Blvd.
Citrus Heights
916.581.1788
Orchid Workshop
The Elk Grove Aquatics Club is working hard to make it to the 41st Washington Open Swim Meet. While they’ve got the skils to compete, but it won’t be easy to pay for. That’s why they just launched a fundraising campaign to make sure they can get there.
https://www.dreamfuel.me/campaigns/132
https://egacgators.com
https://facebook.com/egacgators
https://instagram.com/egacgators
Raising Money For Spinal Cord Injury
People are taking a plunge in freezing waters to raise money for Spinal Cord Injury! The Freezin’ for a Reason event was started because of Nick Rouse. Who is Nick you ask? At 17 Nick was on a rope swing when he dove into the water he landed head first on river bed breaking his neck in 2 places, causing his C-1 vertebrae to crack and C-5 vertebrae to shatter.
Freezin’ For A Reason
Rutter Swim Center
Today: 8am
http://HelpHopeLive.org
https://m.facebook.com/PolarPlungeForNick?refsrc=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&_rdr
https://m.helphopelive.org/campaign/3285?3.8.757.4
Dani Nicole Boutique
Enjoy a free cup of coffee or glass of wine and have fun shopping. Dani Nicole Boutique is having a winter pop up boutique and we are showing you some of the fashions ahead of their event today at Bailarin Cellars.
Winter Pop-up Boutique
566 Pavillions Lane, Sacramento
http://www.daninicoleboutique.com
Bouquet Bar
Roses are red, violets are blue…. This morning Cody and Mel are checking out the new luxury floral box that will be -perfect for Valentine’s Day!!
http://www.bouquetbar.com
@thebouquetbar
Bacon Boxes
Bacon Boxes is a college start up that quickly became a sensation all over Northern America. They specialize in bacon rose bouquets and offer a variety of delicious bacon treats. This company advocates for local food with integrity, animal welfare and sustainable practice.
(888) 222-6648
http://www.baconboxes.com
Soap
Black Bean Soap Works is made with only 4 ingredients and is one of the few soaps that is made with extra virgin olive oil. They originally created the soap because the owner had a skin condition that needed good soap that wouldn’t dry their skin out. After making their own and seeing how nice it was, they decided to sell it to other people.
http://www.blackbeansoapworks.com/
Prom Dress Drive
We’re learning about how you can recycle your old prom dresses for a great cause! The Mixed Institute of Cosmetology is hosting a Pay it Forward Prom Dress Drive. The Pay it Forward Prom Dress Drive will be collecting prom dresses, men’s apparel and accessories for young men and women who desire to attend prom this year.
Mixed Institute of Cosmetology
5950 Florin Road
Sacramento
Collections Today: 11am-3pm
(916) 842-9157
Twitter: CharmaineLive
IG: iamladychamaine
Youtube:LadyCharmaineTV
Facebook.com/LadyCharmaine
Facebook.com/CharmaineBassett
http://www.ladycharmainelive.com
Chinese New Year
Panda Express is celebrating Chinese New Year – Year of the FIRE Rooster — with a Firecracker Chicken cooking demo and info on the Chinese New Year/Red Envelope.
http://www.pandaexpress.com
The New Grand Mac
McDonald’s is tweaking its iconic Big Mac sandwich in the hopes of sparking new interest in the 50-year sandwich icon!
Golden State Restaurant Group
(209) 478-0234
http://goldenstatemcd.com
@goldenstatemcd
Musician Michael Hart Jr.
He’s baaaaack! Today Michael “Big Mike” Hart Jr. joins us in studio to jam out and talk about his show this Sunday evening! Big Mike is a talented guitarist, producer, session player, bassist and vocal arranger. His distinctive, classic and retro sound is one of the most sought after sounds in the country.
Hart of the City Concert
Harlows Restaurant & Night Club
Tonight: 7pm
For Tickets: http://Harlows.com
http://www.BigMikeHart.com
http://www.RhythmSectionEnt.com
Instagram: @BigMike2987
Twitter: @BigMike2987
SoundCloud.com/BigMikeRSE
Facebook.com/BigMike2987