Daily List: 3 Things to Keep in Your Car to Make You More Productive

We spend a lot of time in our cars — for most of us, at least a half an hour each way to and from work — plus running errands, and shuttling the kids around! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three things to keep in your car to make you more productive!

Power Outage 101

Don’t be left in the dark when power is knocked out during the next big storm! Melissa’s live with Gilmore Heating Air Solar revealing safety tips plus what you need to know before you buy a generator!

Gilmore Heating, Air, Solar

(800) 200-9696

http://www.gilmoreair.com

Animal Adoption

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full and offering animals for $25. It includes adoptions on dogs, cats, and rabbits through January 31st. The fee includes spay or neuter surgery, microchip, vaccination, license, and registration.

Racing

The Toughest One Day Race in the World” AKA Ultra 4 Racing is just around the corner. Ultra 4 Racing is extreme. It involves rocks, uphill mountain climbs, and speeds over 100 mph in the desert. It is a new up-and-coming sport that has drawn a bigger crowd than NASCAR!

Facebook & Instagram:

Rick Waterbury- waterbury444

Eric Miramon – emiramon4215

Casey Scherer- teamawesome

http://ultra4racing.com

Comedian Chris Kattan

Last time he was here, comedian Kattan wreaked havoc on our studio! He’s back and joins us to talk about his upcoming shows at the Punch Line Comedy Club.

Chris Kattan

Punch Line Comedy Club, Sacramento

Tomorrow Night: 8 & 10PM

Band: No Small Children

http://www.NoSmallChildren.com

http://www.Facebook.com/NoSmallChildren

@NoSmallChildren

Beer Event

The sixth annual Art of Beer Invitational is happening on Friday, Jan. 27th from 5:30-10 at the McleCllan Conference Center.

Art Of Beer Invitational

Sold Out Vip Session 5:30-7 P.m.

Main Event 7-10 P.m.

http://www.ArtofBeerInvitational.com

School Choice

This is National School Choice Week. To celebrate, schools across the country are having events all week highlighting what makes their schools stand out for the students who elected to attend. Rocklin Academy Gateway is a Public charter school (currently in open enrollment through a lottery system) is celebrating school choice week.

Rocklin Academy Gateway

Parent Information Nights

6550 Lone Tree Blvd.

Rocklin

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Pocket Knives

Pocket knives have been an essential tool for soldiers throughout American history. New York and New Hampshire required their militias to carry pocket knives during the American Revolution. Even George Washington toted one around as he led his troops.

