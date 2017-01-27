Power Lines Crash Onto Moving Vehicle, Trapping Three People In Sacramento

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram

Follow Good Day on Facebook | Instagram

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Power lines crashed down onto a moving vehicle, causing a big outage for hundreds in Sacramento.

“I did hear a crash, but didn’t think anything of it until the lights flinched,” said Stephanie Perales, who is staying at the shelter next door.

Attached to live power lines, the first pole yanked two more poles down to the ground, causing a huge spark and trapping three people in their vehicles. Thankfully, all of them are OK.

ALSO READ: Thieves Using New ‘Can You Hear Me’ Phone Scam

The Sacramento Fire Department responded and took video of the aftermath. SMUD arrived soon after and shut down power to the lines, leaving more than 1,000 people in the dark. North B Street remained entirely blocked off since before noon, right after the poles came down.

“[It was] scary to watch,” Perales said. “I didn’t know it was that severe!”

Sac Fire is still investigating what happened, but SMUD spokesman Jonathon Tudor said their on-site employees believe the semi-truck collided with some kind of wire.

“We don’t know exactly what type of wire at this point, whether it was a utility wire of some kind, possibly a power line,” he said.

ALSO READ: PG&E Crews Scour Folsom Neighborhood Looking For Gas Leaks

While it’s still early, Tudor said SMUD does not believe their equipment caused the collision.

“We’re going to look into it as far as wanting to know what happened and if there were any issues with our infrastructure, we would want to know that immediately,” he said.

Four SMUD crews worked into the night to clean up the mess safely. Perales remains grateful she dodged a bullet.

“Maybe 30 minutes before the power went out, I just walked up that street, so I’m happy I was already inside with my kids,” she said.