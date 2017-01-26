Mary Tyler Moore Special Airing Tonight At 8 On CBS13

CBS will be airing a new one-hour special honoring the life and career of Mary Tyler Moore on Thursday, January 26 at 8 p.m. PT. “CBS This Morning” co-host, Gayle King will anchor “Mary Tyler Moore: Love Is All Around” as we take a look back through Moore’s amazing 40 plus years in entertainment.

The special will feature original reporting as well as footage from CBS’ extensive archives telling the story of this extraordinary TV pioneer’s career. You’ll see interviews with newsmakers, admirers and more, including Oprah Winfrey, who credits Moore as her inspiration for getting into TV news.

The iconic “Mary Tyler Moore Show” aired on CBS from 1970-1977. Moore’s CBS career also included starring roles in “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Hour,” “Mary,” and “New York News.”

An avid animal rights and diabetes awareness activist, Moore passed away on January 25th 2017 at the age of 80.