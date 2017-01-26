Daily List: Three Fast Food Fails

Whatever you’re in the mood to eat, chances are there’s a fast food chain that makes it!– but not everything is an instant hit! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne shows us three Fast Food Fails! See if you remember these!

Kooky Collection: Archie Memorabilia

Riverdale premieres tonight at 9pm on CW31. Based on the Archie comics, we meet a collector of Archie memorabilia.

“Riverdale”

Premieres tonight at 9pm

Organizing

Find out more about how you can get organized at home.

http://www.facebook.com/ManAboutTheHouseSacramento

Tech Advice

Our resident Nerd Ryan Eldridge is here with attorney Dan Ballard to discuss what this means for your expectation of privacy when you have your computer repaired. If your kid is a happy new owner of a tablet or Smartphone, we show you what you should do immediately.

Nerds on Call

4315 Marconi Ave., Sacramento

800.919.NERD

Loomis Historic Home

We’re going back in time as we tour a home built in 1906. This very unique home sits on top of a hill in Loomis, and is for sale.

https://www.facebook.com/homeseller81/

Seals Watches

An El Dorado Hills man has his own watch collection and they are selling around the world. He started with a Kickstarter in 2015 and is now set to release two new collections. He is in the studio this morning showing us what makes his watches special.

https://seals-watches.com/

Growing Brilliant

Preschoolers will be putting together an art show for parents and loved ones to enjoy… They are currently studying art and now they are recreating some of those art pieces themselves.

http://www.growingbrilliant.com

Acrobats

As seen on “America’s Got Talent”, the Zuzu Acrobats are at Antelope Creek Elementary talking to the students about East Africa and performing for them. We are finding out about their culture and watching their performance.

3-foot burrito from South Beach Grill

It’s new on their menu and consists of your choice of meat – carne asade, chicken, carnitas and chorito plus beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and cheese. The owner is here to assemble it!

South Beach Grill

3000 Sunrise Blvd.

Rancho Cordova

916.476.4884

https://www.facebook.com/South-Beach-Grill-848725915206711/

Restaurant Week

Visit Yolo launches “Taste of Yolo Restaurant Week,” beginning today until January 28th. This weeklong celebration will highlight amazing culinary experiences across Yolo County with participating restaurants featuring a “Taste of Yolo” menu item highlighting the freshest locally-sourced ingredients.

Morgan’s on Main

614 Main Street

Woodland

Taste of Yolo Restaurant Week

Today- Jan. 28th

For Participating Locations: visityolo.com

http://www.visityolo.com

http://www.morgans-on-main.com/

Manly Minute: Get Out of the Friend Zone

So you want to ask out one of your friends and you’re extremely nervous about it. With good reason! Asking a stranger out is scary enough. Asking a friend out is a bit like walking through a dark wood that you know is chock-full of murderers – it’s full of scary possibilities. What if they say no? What if they laugh at you? What if they say no and get weird about it and oh no, now the whole friendship is ruined and it’s your fault and you’re going to lie awake at 3 a.m. on cold nights thinking about it, forever.

Rotary Snowplow Train

A historic 1920s rotary snowplow from Railroad Museum’s collection being moved into the museum from shops to go on display for the first time. The exhibit starts on January 30.

https://www.californiarailroad.museum/