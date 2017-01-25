Man Admits To Federal Hate Crime After Kicking Gay Man To Death

January 25, 2017 5:52 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – An Idaho man has agreed to plead guilty to a federal hate crime in the death of a gay man in exchange for a chance at a 28-year sentence instead of life in prison.

Kelly Schneider, 23, acknowledges in court documents he lured victim Steven Nelson to a remote area and used steel-toed boots to kick Nelson roughly two-dozen times while Nelson begged for his life.

The plea agreement document filed in Boise’s U.S. District Court on Wednesday outlines the details of the crime.

On April 27, 2016, according to the document, Schneider posted a solicitation for sex on Backpage.com, along with a shirtless photo of himself. Nelson responded to the posting, and the two met that same night. Though Schneider took Nelson’s money, the two didn’t engage in any sexual acts, according to the plea agreement.

“Before the encounter, the defendant told his friends that he was not gay and would not let anyone who was gay touch him,” U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson wrote in the plea agreement.

Schneider contacted Nelson and agreed to meet him at a local Wal-Mart parking lot. There, he asked Nelson to drive to an isolated wildlife area outside of town for a romantic encounter.

Unbeknownst to Nelson, however, Schneider planned a robbery and had two of friends lying in wait at the wildlife area in case Nelson resisted.

Schneider began beating Nelson as soon as they arrived, and Nelson never resisted, according to the plea agreement.

Instead, he volunteered his ATM number and begged for his life, saying, “Please don’t kill me. Take whatever you want,” Olson wrote.

As Schneider’s friends remained hidden, Schneider kicked and beat Nelson while taunting him with a gay slur. Then he stripped Nelson and left him at the wildlife area, driving away in Nelson’s car.

Despite being critically injured, Nelson managed to make it to a house about a half-mile away to get help. He was able to describe the attack to police before he died in a hospital a few hours later.

Prosecutors have agreed to ask a judge to sentence Schneider to 28 years in prison, to be served at the same time as any sentence Schneider gets in Idaho state court, where he has already pleaded guilty to Nelson’s murder.

Nelson faces up to life in prison on the state murder charge. Three other men – Jayson Woods, 28; Kevin R. Tracy, 21; and Daniel Henkel, 23 – have also been charged with murder in state court in connection with Nelson’s death. They’re awaiting trial.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live