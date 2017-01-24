Wet Weather Adding Up: Precipitation Over 300% Of Normal For January

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It has been a month for the record books in terms of wet weather.

According to the National Weather Service, the past few weeks of storm after storm is adding up. Precipitation is over 300% of normal for January in most of California.

Earlier in the month, federal officials released numbers that showed more than 40 percent of California had emerged from a five-year drought. This was before even more wet weather rolled through.

Perhaps highlighting how significant the rains have been, the Yolo Bypass has been flooded for the first time in more than two decades.

As of Tuesday, many of the state’s major reservoirs – including in Southern California – are above or near their historical average mark.

However, state officials have remained cautious about declaring an end to the drought. Gov. Brown has signaled he will likely wait until the end of the winter snow season to make a decision on reversing the drought declaration.