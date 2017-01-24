Ski Patrol Member Killed At Squaw Valley

January 24, 2017 10:24 AM

A Squaw Valley Ski Resort employee died Tuesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., a member of the ski patrol was conducting avalanche control activities when they were killed. The resort didn’t go into detail about how it happened.

The employee’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin, according to a statement from the resort.

The incident is under investigation.

“The team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is deeply saddened by this tragic event and would like to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends affected,” the resort said in a statement.

Squaw Valley will be closed for the day.

