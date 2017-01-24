Hot Rod Cafe

Vroom Vroom on over to the Hot Rod Cafe in Turlock! This old school diner is decked out in hot rod decor with some amazing breakfast and lunch items on the menu. Locals dine here regularly and rave about the old school feel and great service. Wendy is checking out the menu at this HOT Rod Cafe!

Hot Rod Cafe

130 S. Walnut Rd.

Turlock, CA 95380

Mojo’s Kitchen 428

Today Visit Yolo launches “Taste of Yolo Restaurant Week,” beginning today until January 28th. This weeklong celebration will highlight amazing culinary experiences across Yolo County with participating restaurants featuring a “Taste of Yolo” menu item highlighting the freshest locally-sourced ingredients.

Taste of Yolo Restaurant Week

Today- Jan. 28th

For Participating Locations: visityolo.com

http://www.visityolo.com

http://www.mojoskitchen428.com/

http://www.facebook.com/MojosLounge

Guns and Hoses

It’s that time again for law enforcement and firefighters to go head to head. Their 43rd annual guns and hoses game is happening this Saturday and they have been practicing to throw down on the field.

Guns and Hoses

Saturday at Sac State

Kick off at 1 pm

http://www.PIGBOWL.com

Hot Rod Performance

A local man fixes up classic cars and has a warehouse and has done cars for NFL players. He could be doing some work for a NASCAR team, too!

We’re going to get a tour of his warehouse and will check out all of the cool vehicles he has!

Performance Racing Development

852 Northport Dr # 103

West Sacto, Ca 95691

916 372 5814

Open M-f 8-5

By Appointment Only Sat & Sun

Aerospace Museum New Exhibit

An international traveling exhibit is making a stop in Sacramento. Leonardo da Vinci “Machines in Motion” will be on display at the Aerospace Museum from February 6 through September 7, 2017. Things are just getting setup, but Good Day is live with a preview and learning more about how the public can get even more hands-on learning.

Leonardo da Vinci “Machines in Motion”

Aerospace Museum of California

On display 2/6 thru 9/7/17

http://www.aerospaceca.org

Celebrity News

President Trump has been sued by former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zevros for defamation because he denied groping her at his bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel and called her a liar. We’ll talk about that story and more with Craig Ashton.

Law Office of Ashton & Price

8243 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA

916-786-7787

Louisiana Sue’s Recipe: Chinese New Year Rice

Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

1 Pound boneless, skinless Chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

3-1/2 Cups, chilled , cooked Jasmine Long Grain White Rice or Hinode Long Grain White Rice

1 Stalk celery, diagonally sliced

1 Small carrot, shredded

1 to 2 Tablespoons Soy Sauce

1/8 Teaspoon Black pepper

Direction:

Heat oil in large skillet or wok over medium-high heat.

Cook and stir until lightly brown.

Add all remaining ingredients, stir until heated through. Serves 6.

Manly Minute: Dating The Alpha Female

Most people are familiar with the concept of an alpha male – a physically strong and socially dominant man who generally has his pick of the (straight) women around him. The alpha female, however, is a more recent phenomenon, thanks in part to the feminist movement that took hold in the 1960s and is continuing to break down economic and social barriers for women today.

