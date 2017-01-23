Agents Find 3,000 Pounds Of Marijuana Disguised As Watermelons At Texas Border

January 23, 2017 6:00 PM
Filed Under: border, drugs, marijuana, watermelons

TEXAS (CBS Sacramento) – Border agents probably didn’t have to look too closely to realize several bales of marijuana disguised as watermelons were actually fakes.

The illegal load with 3,000 pounds of marijuana was stopped at the Pharr International Bridge on Tuesday, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents made the fine when a tractor-trailer pulled up to the border and was referred to secondary inspection.

In total, 390 packages of marijuana hidden within among real watermelons.

The case remains under investigation.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live