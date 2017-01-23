Agents Find 3,000 Pounds Of Marijuana Disguised As Watermelons At Texas Border

TEXAS (CBS Sacramento) – Border agents probably didn’t have to look too closely to realize several bales of marijuana disguised as watermelons were actually fakes.

The illegal load with 3,000 pounds of marijuana was stopped at the Pharr International Bridge on Tuesday, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents made the fine when a tractor-trailer pulled up to the border and was referred to secondary inspection.

In total, 390 packages of marijuana hidden within among real watermelons.

The case remains under investigation.