Daily List: 3 Reasons to “Stalk” Up on Celery!

Celery is by far one of the most underrated vegetables. Most of us assume that it’s just full of water with no substantial nutritional benefit. But that couldn’t be further from the truth! On the Daily List this morning, Marianne has three reasons to “stalk” up on celery!

New Free Car Wash

A new car wash is offering free car washes until Jan 27. We are checking out this new place and explaining how to get your car cleaned for free. Plus don’t worry if it’s raining. It could mean you get free car washes for awhile!

Quick Quack Car Wash

4331 Elverta Rd. in Antelope

Free car wash until Jan 27

ONLY at this location

http://dontdrivedirty.com

Meatless Monday

What are the meatless trends for 2017? We’re learning about the best new options out there and some you may want to skip.

http://www.raleys.com

Mom and Pop Shop: Los Reyes

It’s known as the best Mexican Food in Vacaville… We’re seeing the hype is about and making this Mom and Pop shop make their own commercial!!!

Los Reyes Restaurant & Cantina

21A Town Square Place, Vacaville

707.448.2118

New Edition

The “New Edition Story” miniseries premieres tomorrow on BET. New Edition laid the foundation for how modern-day boy bands look, feel, and sound. Boyz II Men, N’SYNC, The Backstreet Boys, and New Kids On The Block all took their cues from Ronnie DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell & Johnny Gill.

http://www.bet.com/shows/the-new-edition-story.html

Raw Vegan Dine Demos

Healing the body from the inside out with raw vegan foods. Brooke Preston from Green Boheme has built her business on not only feeding customers the best foods but also teaching people the simple ways they too can make raw vegan food in their own kitchen.

The Green Boheme

1611 Lead Hill Blvd, Suite 160,

Roseville CA 95661

916.474.5609

http://thegreenboheme.com/

Deal Website

A local guy has a very successful deal website. He even tests the products to make sure they are worth it. He’ll show us some of the items he has and promises his prices are the cheapest on the internet.

https://www.rizknows.com/

Thai Restaurant

Buddha Thai Bistro is the talk of Vacaville.

Buddha Thai Bistro

2060 Harbison Dr., Vacaville

707-446-9999

Firefighter Stair Climb

Local firefighters are taking a step (more like thousands of them) to help find a cure for blood cancer! Team Travis out of Travis Air Force Base crews are training for the big firefighter stair climb!

Team Travis Fundraiser

Saturday, January 28th

Firehouse Subs Vacaville 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

http://www.firefighterstairclimb.org

http://www.teammateobeast.org

http://www.facebook.com/teammateobeast

Manly Minute: Realistic Resolutions You Can Keep

If you’re as sick as we are of hearing about the typical resolution so frequently doomed to failure, we’ve put together a list of 10 New Year’s resolutions you can actually achieve. Maybe even more than one. When it comes to personal growth and development, success tends to have a snowball effect. Actually crossing an item off a list comes with a sense of accomplishment that makes you want to go out and cross off the next item.

