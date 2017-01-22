Dishin’ With Tina: Fenix
117 W. Elm St.
Lodi
209.400.3950
Peet’s Coffee Anniversary
Peet’s Coffee
3100 Folsom Blvd #100
Sacramento
(916) 379-8740
http://www.peets.com/
@PeetsCoffee
Jr. Kings Girls Basketball Clinic
The Sacramento Kings continue their rich tradition of promoting health and wellness throughout the Sacramento region with three special events for the 2017 NBA FIT week. Each year, the NBA plans special events to highlight the importance of healthy living through three simple pillars: be active, eat healthy and play together.
Junior Kings
Kings.com/JuniorKings
(916) 928-6954
http://www.nba.com/kings/juniorkings/
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/junior-kings-girls-clinic-tickets-30542915683
Rugby Tournament
One of the largest rugby tournaments is in our own backyard! Squads from all over the U.S. and Canada are hitting the field today.
http://www.svrf.org/
Local Diner
Kevin is checking out one of Woodland’s most popular and oldest breakfast spots in town! Don’s Diner has a reputation of having some of the best plates around! But what makes it so great?
Don’s Diner
646 Cottonwood St.
Woodland
(530) 669-7851
http://facebook.com/donsdinermy/
Boardshop
SorD is a company based out of Woodland. The company owner wants to promote that skating is much more than just a sport or a hobby, it is a way of life. You have probably heard the term go BIG or GO home. Well, SorD board shop’s theory is Go Big, Go Small, Beginner or Pro, it does not matter, what matters is that you love to skate and that is a way of life for you!
SorD Boardshop
607 Main St.
Woodland
(530) 662-2468
http://www.sordboards.com/
Mojo’s Kitchen 428
Visit Yolo launches “Taste of Yolo Restaurant Week,” beginning today until January 28th. This weeklong celebration will highlight amazing culinary experiences across Yolo County with participating restaurants featuring a “Taste of Yolo” menu item highlighting the freshest locally-sourced ingredients.
Taste of Yolo Restaurant Week
Today- Jan. 28th
For participating locations, go to http://www.visityolo.com
http://www.mojoskitchen428.com/
http://www.facebook.com/MojosLounge
Morgan’s on Main
The unofficial mayor of Yolo County, Kevin, is in Woodland at Morgan’s on Main checking out their menu specials that will be on hand starting today for Taste of Yolo Restaurant Week!
http://www.morgans-on-main.com/
Gym In Elk Grove
A brand new personal training gym is opening its doors in Elk Grove. This will be the first Self Made Training Facility in Nor Cal. The gym focuses on one-on-one training and small group training. This morning Good Day is live to see what makes them so special from other gyms.
Contact: 916-208-7071
http://Selfmadetrainingfacility.com
Facebook: Self Made Training Facility Elk Grove
Instagram: Selfmadetrainingfacilityeg
Twitter: @SelfMadeEG1
Beverly’s Unique Scrapbooking
National Sticker Day was just this past week. Good Day is live to celebrate at a Sacramento scrapbooking shop. Beverly’s Unique Scrapbooking store has been around for 13 years, and today, we’ll peruse the rolls of stickers and see what unique ones we can find.
5964 South Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822
Tuesday-Friday 10:00am to 7:00pm; Saturday 10:00am to 6:00pm; Sunday 12 noon to 5:00pm
(916)391-7929
Facebook: Beverly’s Unique Scrapbooking
http://www.beverlysuniquescrapbooking.com
Antique Bottle Auction Preview
American Bottle Auctions is gearing up for another show in a couple weeks. The company has been around for 25 years, auctioning bottles made before 1900. An average auction has around 250 bottles and sell for around $250,000. Good Day is live to take a peek at the product and learn more about this niche industry.
Next Auction Feb. 10th
http://americanbottle.com
Facebook and Instagram: American Bottle Auctions
Winter Fancy Food Show
Tina is in San Francisco at the Winter Fancy Food Show giving us a sneak peak of this HUGE food show!
Learn more
Parasite Palooza
The Bohart Museum of Entomology of UC Davis is hosting an open house on “Parasite Palooza: Botflies, Fleas and Mites, Oh, My!” The event will feature a three-hour open house, discussing ticks and other health issues, and handing out fliers and brochures.
UC Davis Bohart Museum of Entomology
Today: 1pm-4pm
(530) 752-0493
http://bohart.ucdavis.edu
Cheerleading
Calling all cheerleaders, dancers and gymnasts! Cheer Sacramento, Sacramento’s original “Charitable Cheerleaders,” is holding mid-season tryouts tonight for the 2016-2017 season! Cheer Sacramento has been actively involved in the Sacramento community since 1999. Cheer Sacramento performs and fundraises at various community events, including Sacramento Pride, the Susan G. Komen “Race for the Cure” and various local cheerleading competitions.
Sac Charitable Cheerleader Tryouts
CheerXperience Gym
Rancho Cordova
Tonight: 6pm-9pm
http://www.cheersacramento.org
Pedego Electric Bikes
This morning Cody and Cambi are checking out the best bikes in technical brilliance that bring pure riding fun! Pedego Electric Bikes has introduced its latest achievement, the Pedego Platinum Interceptor. Zooming riders to new heights in bike-riding delight,
Practical Cycle
114 J Street
Sacramento
(916) 706-0077
http://www.PracticalCycle.com