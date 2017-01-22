Dishin’ With Tina: Fenix

117 W. Elm St.

Lodi

209.400.3950

Peet’s Coffee Anniversary

Peet’s Coffee

3100 Folsom Blvd #100

Sacramento

(916) 379-8740

http://www.peets.com/

@PeetsCoffee

Jr. Kings Girls Basketball Clinic

The Sacramento Kings continue their rich tradition of promoting health and wellness throughout the Sacramento region with three special events for the 2017 NBA FIT week. Each year, the NBA plans special events to highlight the importance of healthy living through three simple pillars: be active, eat healthy and play together.

Junior Kings

Kings.com/JuniorKings

(916) 928-6954

http://www.nba.com/kings/juniorkings/

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/junior-kings-girls-clinic-tickets-30542915683

Rugby Tournament

One of the largest rugby tournaments is in our own backyard! Squads from all over the U.S. and Canada are hitting the field today.

http://www.svrf.org/

Local Diner

Kevin is checking out one of Woodland’s most popular and oldest breakfast spots in town! Don’s Diner has a reputation of having some of the best plates around! But what makes it so great?

Don’s Diner

646 Cottonwood St.

Woodland

(530) 669-7851

http://facebook.com/donsdinermy/

Boardshop

SorD is a company based out of Woodland. The company owner wants to promote that skating is much more than just a sport or a hobby, it is a way of life. You have probably heard the term go BIG or GO home. Well, SorD board shop’s theory is Go Big, Go Small, Beginner or Pro, it does not matter, what matters is that you love to skate and that is a way of life for you!

SorD Boardshop

607 Main St.

Woodland

(530) 662-2468

http://www.sordboards.com/

Mojo’s Kitchen 428

Visit Yolo launches “Taste of Yolo Restaurant Week,” beginning today until January 28th. This weeklong celebration will highlight amazing culinary experiences across Yolo County with participating restaurants featuring a “Taste of Yolo” menu item highlighting the freshest locally-sourced ingredients.

Taste of Yolo Restaurant Week

Today- Jan. 28th

For participating locations, go to http://www.visityolo.com

http://www.mojoskitchen428.com/

http://www.facebook.com/MojosLounge

Morgan’s on Main

The unofficial mayor of Yolo County, Kevin, is in Woodland at Morgan’s on Main checking out their menu specials that will be on hand starting today for Taste of Yolo Restaurant Week!

http://www.morgans-on-main.com/

Gym In Elk Grove

A brand new personal training gym is opening its doors in Elk Grove. This will be the first Self Made Training Facility in Nor Cal. The gym focuses on one-on-one training and small group training. This morning Good Day is live to see what makes them so special from other gyms.

Contact: 916-208-7071

http://Selfmadetrainingfacility.com

Facebook: Self Made Training Facility Elk Grove

Instagram: Selfmadetrainingfacilityeg

Twitter: @SelfMadeEG1

Beverly’s Unique Scrapbooking

National Sticker Day was just this past week. Good Day is live to celebrate at a Sacramento scrapbooking shop. Beverly’s Unique Scrapbooking store has been around for 13 years, and today, we’ll peruse the rolls of stickers and see what unique ones we can find.

5964 South Land Park Drive, Sacramento, CA 95822

Tuesday-Friday 10:00am to 7:00pm; Saturday 10:00am to 6:00pm; Sunday 12 noon to 5:00pm

(916)391-7929

Facebook: Beverly’s Unique Scrapbooking

http://www.beverlysuniquescrapbooking.com

Antique Bottle Auction Preview

American Bottle Auctions is gearing up for another show in a couple weeks. The company has been around for 25 years, auctioning bottles made before 1900. An average auction has around 250 bottles and sell for around $250,000. Good Day is live to take a peek at the product and learn more about this niche industry.

Next Auction Feb. 10th

http://americanbottle.com

Facebook and Instagram: American Bottle Auctions

Winter Fancy Food Show

Tina is in San Francisco at the Winter Fancy Food Show giving us a sneak peak of this HUGE food show!

Learn more

Parasite Palooza

The Bohart Museum of Entomology of UC Davis is hosting an open house on “Parasite Palooza: Botflies, Fleas and Mites, Oh, My!” The event will feature a three-hour open house, discussing ticks and other health issues, and handing out fliers and brochures.

UC Davis Bohart Museum of Entomology

Today: 1pm-4pm

(530) 752-0493

http://bohart.ucdavis.edu

Cheerleading

Calling all cheerleaders, dancers and gymnasts! Cheer Sacramento, Sacramento’s original “Charitable Cheerleaders,” is holding mid-season tryouts tonight for the 2016-2017 season! Cheer Sacramento has been actively involved in the Sacramento community since 1999. Cheer Sacramento performs and fundraises at various community events, including Sacramento Pride, the Susan G. Komen “Race for the Cure” and various local cheerleading competitions.

Sac Charitable Cheerleader Tryouts

CheerXperience Gym

Rancho Cordova

Tonight: 6pm-9pm

http://www.cheersacramento.org

Pedego Electric Bikes

This morning Cody and Cambi are checking out the best bikes in technical brilliance that bring pure riding fun! Pedego Electric Bikes has introduced its latest achievement, the Pedego Platinum Interceptor. Zooming riders to new heights in bike-riding delight,

Practical Cycle

114 J Street

Sacramento

(916) 706-0077

http://www.PracticalCycle.com