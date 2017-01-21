Trappers, Trades & Treaties

This morning we’re learning a little hands on history! Fort visitors will be delighted to see the recently completed restoration of the historic walls and gates plus have the opportunity to step back in time to the 1840s to learn why trappers were considered “jacks of many trades” and experience how they lived, worked, explored new territory and traded with local Native Americans.

Hands on History: Trappers, Trades & Treaties

Sutter’s Fort

(916) 445-4422

http://suttersfort.org

Geared Up! Bike Drive

Do you have an old bike that is taking up space in the garage? Today the Geared Up! class from Cooley Middle School are collecting old and used bikes to refurbish bikes using STEAM concepts and then will donate the bikes to people in our community needing a “new” set of wheels! Cooley is the only school in the Roseville County School District with this cool program.

ReCycle Bike Drive

Cooley Middle School

Roseville

Today: 8am-10am

Int’l Sportsmen’s Expo

This morning we’re checking out the International Sportsmen’s Expo. This is the 30th year in Sacramento with more than 600 exhibiting companies offering gear…it’s a massive sale of sportfishing boats…expertise and travel adventures. Plus 200+ free seminars…hands-on features and more!

International Sportsmen’s Expo

Cal Expo

Today & Tomorrow

http://www.sportsexpos.com

Toy, Game, and Pop Culture Expo

This morning Wendy is at Great Escape Games for a huge toy and gamer expo! The Toy, Game, and Pop Culture Expo features 40 plus tables of vendors and local companies with toys and games for sale.

Great Escape Games

1250 Howe Ave #3A

Sacramento

(916) 765-9572

http://www.greatescapegames.com

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/toy-game-pop-culture-expo/

Sticking to your Resolutions

January is the time when most consumers contemplate a new fitness resolution. This morning Nha is with the experts at 24 Hour Fitness who are providing insight and tips to ensure the success of your fitness journey throughout the Spring and the balance of the year.

Find A Club, Explore Programs Near You

Download a FREE 3-Day Pass

http://www.24HourFitness.com

Women’s March

The organizers of the Women’s March on Sacramento are hoping for a record attendance of 10,000 people this year. The march will be followed by a rally featuring speakers and performances highlighting the diversity of California that will hopefully inspire attendees to continue fighting for equality and justice.

http://www.womensmarchsac.com

Saturday, January 21st

9am Southside Park – Noon West Steps of the Capitol

Bacon Boxes

Bacon Boxes is a college startup that quickly became a sensation all over Northern America. They specialize in bacon rose bouquets and offer a variety of delicious bacon treats. This company advocates for local food with integrity, animal welfare and sustainable practice.

(888) 222-6648

http://www.baconboxes.com

TravelZoo

If you’re looking to plan the perfect getaway look no further! Gabe is back with this weekend’s travel treasures from Travelzoo!

http://www.travelzoo.com/tv/Sacramento

3D Printed Bicycle

Bay Area-based 3D printing service bureau, Sculpteo, built the world’s first-ever fully functional, digitally manufactured bicycle using advanced 3D Printed Metal including aluminum, carbon fiber and titanium. The design team that built the bike is riding their invention 600-miles from Las Vegas to San Francisco to demonstrate the bike’s strength, durability and viability. The Sclupteo team will arrive at City Hall this morning at 10am! We’re Facetiming this morning to check out this amazing bicycle for ourselves!

Sculpteo

169, 11th Street

San Francisco

(800) 814-1270

https://www.sculpteo.com/en/

Erin Lyon

This morning we’re meeting one local woman who has just written her first novel! Erin Lyon is a practicing attorney who spends her free time writing novels about lawyers. Her book, “I Love You Subject to the Following Terms and Conditions” is her debut novel. The book is described as 27 Dresses meets Bridget Jones’s Diary!

Book Signing

Barnes & Noble

Folsom

Feb 11th: 1pm

http://us.macmillan.com/books/9780765386106

http://www.copperfieldsbooks.com/event/thumbprint-cellars-series-erin-lyon

https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780061845276-0

http://saclibraryfoundation.org/authors-on-the-move

Coaching

This morning we’re learning about a new business started in 2014 that is geared towards millennials! The Coaching Factory is an innovative business consulting firm based in Los Angeles. If you’re calling The Coaching Factory, you’re calling in search of 1 of 3 services! Millennial Magic, Manager Magic, and Work a Workplace Wonder! The Coaching Factory teaches millennials practices that allow them to shake the labels at work, coaches managers to lead millennials, and public speaking training, conflict management, succession planning, ghostwriting and 1 on 1 executive coaching.

The Coaching Factory

(323) 844-3555

http://www.TheCoachingFactoryLA.com

Olive Garden Healthy Eating

One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is always to eat healthier. But staying away from restaurants is hard to do while dieting. But Olive Garden has welcomed some fresh and flavorful new dishes to their menu that will help you stay on track this year!

http://www.olivegarden.com