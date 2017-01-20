Show Info. – 1/20/17

January 20, 2017 12:00 AM

Daily List: 3 body-language moves to Win the Group
Learn more

Monster Trucks
Monster Jam is where world-class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds.  And this weekend, the most action-packed live event on four wheels is rolling through Sacramento. The event also features high-octane spontaneous entertainment and intense competition, featuring the most recognizable trucks in the world and today, Good Day is along for the ride.

Shows run Friday through Sunday
Weekend shows also have a “pit party,” which require a separate ticket.

Tickets:
http://www.monsterjam.com
http://www.ticketmaster.com
@monsterjam (Twitter/FB/IG)

Dine Downtown
There are three days left to experience dining with 35 participating restaurants. Tina visits Mayuhuel because they’re doing a trip around Mexico through food!

1200 K Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
916.441.7200
http://experiencemayahuel.com/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live