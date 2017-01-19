Sutter Middle School Teacher Retiring After Confederate Flag Controversy

FOLSOM (CBS13) — A teacher who is at the center of a controversy around the Confederate flag in the classroom has opted to retire and will not be returning to the classroom.

At a meeting Thursday night, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District announced Sutter Middle School history teacher Woody Hart would not be returning to the classroom. He was placed on administrative leave over a complaint a Confederate flag was hanging in his classroom.

Supporters at the meeting pointed out that the flag was hanging alongside a Union flag showing the two sides in the Civil War.

This is the second time Hart is facing racially charged allegations stemming from a classroom lesson. In November,  parents of a teen filed a complaint after they say Hart made remarks during a lesson about equality, saying if you were to hang one black person, you would have to hang all black people.

The parents took exception to the remarks, in part, because their son was the only black student in the classroom.

