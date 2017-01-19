Instant Pot

What better way to warm up on a cold rainy day than with a bowl of homemade chili! Melissa’s playing with her new favorite kitchen appliance the Instant Pot to show how us to make this easy peasy lemon squeezy recipe on the cheap!

Learn more

National Popcorn Day

It’s National Popcorn Day, and what better way to celebrate than having a popcorn party in the studio. The Popcorn Store is here to test the anchors on their numerous popcorn flavors.

The Popcorn Store

9679 E. Stockton Blvd.. Elk Grove

916-686-0333

The Popcorn Store

6819 Lonetree Blvd., Rocklin

916.899.6692

Martial Arts

Every woman should know that they can be her own hero!!! That’s why this morning Wendy is at infinite jiu-jitsu practicing martial arts. The Warrior Forged Project is a series of self-defense programs designed to support children and adults of all ages in the fight against bullying and abuse.

https://www.facebook.com/Warriorforged/

Bulk Bin Shop & Cook

Tina goes to Whole Foods and meets up with Food Blogger Jerry James Stone who will explain what’s in some of those bulk bins and how to cook with certain ingredients!

http://jerryjamesstone.com/

Veterans Job Fair

Dav RecruitMilitary Job Fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment. Just last year, 56.3% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a Dav RecruitMilitary Job Fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 38,700 interviews and more than 12,000 job offers.

Veterans Job Fair

Today: 11am – 3pm

Scottish rite center

Full list of companies

To register

Tree Pruning 101

The next big storm is here — and with all the ground saturation are your trees in danger of falling?! We’re on the StormBeat with what you need to look for, how to prevent this from happening, and when it’s time to call in the experts!

The Grove Total Tree Care

916-31-TREE (8733)

http://www.thegrovetotaltreecare.com

Carson Landscape

856-5400

http://www.carson1975.com/

TurfPro

431-TURF (8873)

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Eye Health

While many of us spend a large part of our day staring at smartphones, tablets, e-readers and computer screens, most people probably aren’t aware of the effect it is having on our eyes. In fact, it’s estimated that we spend an average of six hours per day in front of one digital screen or another!

Read more

Local Player

A local soccer player is going pro!!! Jesuit alum Nico Hansen was selected 9th overall in the MLS super draft!!! He is headed to Columbus Crew!!

http://www.mlssoccer.com/players/niko-hansen

New Friend’s Day

A local senior center is celebrating New Friend’s Day. They are going to be dancing, singing and making new friends.

http://www.daycationforseniors.com