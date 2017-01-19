Instant Pot
What better way to warm up on a cold rainy day than with a bowl of homemade chili! Melissa’s playing with her new favorite kitchen appliance the Instant Pot to show how us to make this easy peasy lemon squeezy recipe on the cheap!
National Popcorn Day
It’s National Popcorn Day, and what better way to celebrate than having a popcorn party in the studio. The Popcorn Store is here to test the anchors on their numerous popcorn flavors.
The Popcorn Store
9679 E. Stockton Blvd.. Elk Grove
916-686-0333
6819 Lonetree Blvd., Rocklin
916.899.6692
Martial Arts
Every woman should know that they can be her own hero!!! That’s why this morning Wendy is at infinite jiu-jitsu practicing martial arts. The Warrior Forged Project is a series of self-defense programs designed to support children and adults of all ages in the fight against bullying and abuse.
https://www.facebook.com/Warriorforged/
Bulk Bin Shop & Cook
Tina goes to Whole Foods and meets up with Food Blogger Jerry James Stone who will explain what’s in some of those bulk bins and how to cook with certain ingredients!
http://jerryjamesstone.com/
Veterans Job Fair
Dav RecruitMilitary Job Fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment. Just last year, 56.3% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a Dav RecruitMilitary Job Fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 38,700 interviews and more than 12,000 job offers.
Veterans Job Fair
Today: 11am – 3pm
Scottish rite center
Full list of companies
To register
Tree Pruning 101
The next big storm is here — and with all the ground saturation are your trees in danger of falling?! We’re on the StormBeat with what you need to look for, how to prevent this from happening, and when it’s time to call in the experts!
The Grove Total Tree Care
916-31-TREE (8733)
http://www.thegrovetotaltreecare.com
Carson Landscape
856-5400
http://www.carson1975.com/
TurfPro
431-TURF (8873)
Manly Minute: 5 Things About Eye Health
While many of us spend a large part of our day staring at smartphones, tablets, e-readers and computer screens, most people probably aren’t aware of the effect it is having on our eyes. In fact, it’s estimated that we spend an average of six hours per day in front of one digital screen or another!
Local Player
A local soccer player is going pro!!! Jesuit alum Nico Hansen was selected 9th overall in the MLS super draft!!! He is headed to Columbus Crew!!
http://www.mlssoccer.com/players/niko-hansen
New Friend’s Day
A local senior center is celebrating New Friend’s Day. They are going to be dancing, singing and making new friends.
http://www.daycationforseniors.com