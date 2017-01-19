California Girl, 16, Rescued From Sex Trafficking After Stop

January 19, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: human trafficking

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a traffic stop near Kingman resulted in the rescue of a 16-year-old girl who was being sold for sex.

They say the teen was in the company of a man and woman when their vehicle was stopped by a DPS trooper on U.S. 93 on Jan. 11.

DPS says the trooper learned the girl was a runaway from California who went missing last November and he noticed indicators of possible sex trafficking.

It was later determined that the teen was taken from California, trafficked in Arizona and was on her way to be trafficked in Las Vegas.

The unidentified man and woman have been charged with three felonies, including custodial interference, sex trafficking of a minor and theft of means of transportation.

