Body Found At Shingle Springs Home Of Student Who Brought Gun To School

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A homicide victim was found at the home of a student who brought a gun to school on Thursday.

Ponderosa High School officials found a student in possession of a loaded firearm and alerted the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The student was placed under arrest.

No students were harmed at the school.

Later in the day, investigators found a body in the Shingle Springs home where the student lives. Investigators have not identified the victim or the cause of death. They have declared it a homicide.

Everyone is stunned.

“I just came here to pick him up to take him to a movie,” said Herschel Leffler who showed up to the teen’s house to find crime tape.

He had no idea the teen arrested for having a gun on campus was the boy he mentored for the past seven years.

“I don’t know what to think,” he said.

Much like the rest of the community.

The school district sent home an email Thursday morning to alert parents that a School Resource Officer discovered the teen had a loaded gun on campus.

“I called my kids right away and said ‘what is going on at school?’ and they were like, ‘(He’s) some really nice kid who is a good kid,'” said Brandy Johnson, a parent at Ponderosa High.

The neighbor tells CBS13 the woman has been missing for a few days. Then this morning, her body was discovered in the backyard.

“I talked to him a couple days ago and he picked this night and I said how about Wednesday or Thursday to see Star Wars,” said Leffler.

He told us the 16-year-old lived with his great aunt and uncle. He was a varsity cross country runner and in his eyes a good kid. He said it’s a wonderful family and can’t imagine what led to this tragedy on Neef Lane.

The teen and the woman’s husband have been questioned by authorities.