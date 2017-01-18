Manly Minute: A Bigger Small Space

Why do some small apartments feel cozy, while others feel like you just walked into a war zone? A messy desk or an unorganized closet isn’t a good look for anybody but when you’re living in cramped quarters, the clutter is magnified. The good news: The right organization techniques can give you that cozy feeling-no moving required. Here’s how to maximize what you have.
